‘Game of Thrones’: The Best Jon Snow Memes & Reactions from Season 8 Episode 5

Poor Jon Snow. He’s going to have a lot to deal with after what happened on the latest Game of Thrones. Here are the best memes about his plight after that horrifying episode. This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 5. Oh, and some of these memes and tweets will have profanity.

So, things didn’t go so great for Jon Snow in the latest episode. He still cares for Daenerys but it seems like in the beginning he was struggling with how they are related. He didn’t come out and say it, but that was my guess. When he came to Dragonstone he was worried about her and said that she shouldn’t have been left alone.

sansa: jon: she's my queen varys: jon: she's my queen tyrion: jon: she's my queen dany: jon: yOU'RE MY QUEEN that's it. that was jon snow's storyline during the entirety of s8 — 🔔 (@jonstabsdany) May 13, 2019

Then he was right by her side when she went Dracarys on Varys for betraying her and basically committing treason. It was understandable. And although Dany was hurt by Jon telling his sisters about his lineage, she was going to overlook that. She kissed Jon and told him that she still needed him to love her as more than a queen. But Jon pulled away, and Dany felt rejected after losing her best friend, her confidante, and her child in just a couple days.

8 seasons have passed and this guy still knows nothing. You should have kissed her back, Jon Snow. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ITwsQWJMAK — ei린 (@eireenernestine) May 13, 2019

Don’t get me wrong, none of that is a good excuse for what Daenerys ended up doing, when she destroyed King’s Landing and so many innocent lives after Cersei and her armies surrendered. I still can’t grasp that character arc that Dany went down. But Jon’s pulling away from her wasn’t the best call on his part considering what she was dealing with…

Jon Snow trying to justify Dany's actions during #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/6kmjXHo1X7 — Katie Cary (@katie_cary) May 13, 2019

Well, Jon has to sit their and watch is estranged girlfriend kill a bunch of innocent people while he desperately tries to save them.

Jon Snow’s face when he realizes he has a crazy ex-girlfriend. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TrXMJQyJZB — Jill Munson (@jigsawjhi) May 13, 2019

And now he’s going to have a decision to make. He has a stronger claim to the Iron Throne than she does. Will he do something about that now that she’s done what is essentially unforgivable to him?

This right here folks, is when Jon snow realized he actually knew nothing #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9WkR9OCl0I — Emily Fisher (@emilykayfisher) May 13, 2019

#GameofThrones

Sansa: "Jon, Daenerys is crazy"

Arya: "Jon, Daenerys is crazy"

Varys: "Daenerys is crazy, Jon" *Daenerys destroys Kings Landing"

Jon Snow: pic.twitter.com/KgPWWM7O41 — Jimester (@Jimesterj) May 13, 2019

Jon’s got a lot of decisions to make, and fans have a lot of memes to share about Jon’s story and his plight. Here are some of the best memes and reactions about Jon Snow.

.#GameofThrones

After watching Dany and her dragon using people for barbecue Jon snow: pic.twitter.com/d9vQ9Rvc9y — W. G (@wittygold_) May 13, 2019

Jon Snow the whole episode pic.twitter.com/u6vrvF6JSt — Quel! 〽️🦍🧠 (@Quellium_) May 13, 2019

And hey, about not having the budget to pet Ghost…

Writer: Ok we’re going to have Drogon raze an entire city for a solid half hour. That’s totally within our budget. Jon Snow: Why couldn’t I just fucking hug my wolf goodbye? — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 13, 2019

#GameofThrones#GamefThrones Jon snow watching a CGI dragon destroy king’s landing in detail while being told it wasn’t possible for him to pet Ghost pic.twitter.com/kvegPagwJ4 — Alfredo (@BrutalXL) May 13, 2019

Oh, and that look between Jon Snow and Davos totally said this:

