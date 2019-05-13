‘Game of Thrones’: The Best Jon Snow Memes & Reactions from Season 8 Episode 5

Poor Jon Snow. He’s going to have a lot to deal with after what happened on the latest Game of Thrones. Here are the best memes about his plight after that horrifying episode. This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 5. Oh, and some of these memes and tweets will have profanity.
So, things didn’t go so great for Jon Snow in the latest episode. He still cares for Daenerys but it seems like in the beginning he was struggling with how they are related. He didn’t come out and say it, but that was my guess. When he came to Dragonstone he was worried about her and said that she shouldn’t have been left alone.
Then he was right by her side when she went Dracarys on Varys for betraying her and basically committing treason. It was understandable. And although Dany was hurt by Jon telling his sisters about his lineage, she was going to overlook that. She kissed Jon and told him that she still needed him to love her as more than a queen. But Jon pulled away, and Dany felt rejected after losing her best friend, her confidante, and her child in just a couple days.
Don’t get me wrong, none of that is a good excuse for what Daenerys ended up doing, when she destroyed King’s Landing and so many innocent lives after Cersei and her armies surrendered. I still can’t grasp that character arc that Dany went down. But Jon’s pulling away from her wasn’t the best call on his part considering what she was dealing with…
Well, Jon has to sit their and watch is estranged girlfriend kill a bunch of innocent people while he desperately tries to save them.
And now he’s going to have a decision to make. He has a stronger claim to the Iron Throne than she does. Will he do something about that now that she’s done what is essentially unforgivable to him?
Jon’s got a lot of decisions to make, and fans have a lot of memes to share about Jon’s story and his plight. Here are some of the best memes and reactions about Jon Snow.
And hey, about not having the budget to pet Ghost…
Oh, and that look between Jon Snow and Davos totally said this:
READ NEXT: All the Things D&D Kind of Forgot: The Best GoT Memes