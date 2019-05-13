‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5: Best Memes & Reactions to ‘The Bell’

SPOILER WARNING ahead: This post will have major spoilers for the most recent episode of Game of Thrones: Season 8 Episode 5. Fans aren’t sure what to think of the latest episode and their reviews are pretty mixed up. Here are the best memes and reactions.

First, fans absolutely loved Cleganebowl. The hype is real.

I don’t care about anyone’s opinion on the episode, this scene was outrageous #GameofThrones #CleganeBowl pic.twitter.com/MIhy2zEeWB — bree (@breejacinda) May 13, 2019

Cersei sneaking past was pure gold too.

#cersei walking down the stairs as soon as she sees the #CLEGANEBOWL is gonna go down pic.twitter.com/EqoB5oGTgu — Lauri 💚 (@Bigotedechivo) May 13, 2019

As was Qyburn’s cause of death: Cleganebowl.

Never mind that The Mountain without a helmet kind of looked like Varys…

The Hound faced his worst fear and took out The Mountain, dying in fire in the process. Sad but a perfect ending for his character.

Fans weren’t so sure about Jaime and Daenerys’ storylines though. Take a moment to vote in the poll about Jaime’s story and then move on to more memes.

First, fans weren’t so convinced about Jaime’s not killing innocents speech, considering that he killed the Mad King to spare innocents and then left Cersei to fight the Night King.

Jaime for 7.5 seasons: “I broke my oath, killed the Mad King & resigned myself to a horrible reputation forever to save half a million innocent men, women & children from being burned alive in Kings Landing” 8×05 Jaime: “I never really cared for them, the innocents [of KL]” pic.twitter.com/WGfz3NtJpG — MJ | My golden lion days are done (@biqueenclarke) May 13, 2019

Overall, Jaime’s storyline wasn’t loved.

In S1E1, Jaime Lannister pushes Bran Stark out of a window. This is subtle foreshadowing by David Benioff and Dan Weiss for S8E5, where eight seasons of Jaime's character development are similarly thrown out the window. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/OJjjxBaeY3 — Master Mirror (@TheKingIsh_) May 13, 2019

But fans were divided about Daenerys. Some believed it didn’t make any sense, while others said we had the clues all along.

Watching Daenerys burn The Iron Fleet | Watching Daenerys burn all of Kings Landing after they surrendered😩 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mgEbX0CPf4 — fischeR (@fishimoon) May 13, 2019

She didn’t stop Drogon’s fiery tirade when all the armies against her laid down their weapons and surrendered. Instead, she began a fiery rampage that destroyed the city. This included burning and killing innocent people as they ran from her.

The face of all the parents that named their kid Daenerys, Dany, or Khaleesi #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/3MOTy0ZFIJ — Jesse Johnson (@jestertrog) May 13, 2019

Daenerys burning her way through the city pic.twitter.com/5gFoHbYMZZ — 𝕸𝖎𝖘𝖘 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖌 (@c_titties) May 13, 2019

Some fans say we should have expected this all along.

#GameofThrones Daenerys: When my dragons are grown we will take back what was stolen from me. We will lay waste to armies and burn cities to the ground. Y'all: yaaas Daenerys: I will take what is mine through fire and blood. Y'all: yaaas Daenerys: *does just that* y'all: pic.twitter.com/25vfZtgJXs — 𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚 ⛧ (@foxfled) May 13, 2019

But others are devastated and say they ruined Dany’s character.

Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, The Unburnt, The Breaker of Chains, most importantly

THE MOST RUINED CHARACTER ON GOT. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/c2Xqq7MyG0 — Darnell Williams (@My1GameFace) May 13, 2019

So instead of flying Drogon straight to Cersi Daenerys kills the innocent people !! the writers ruined the character! This is how I will always remember you dany 💔 #GameofThrones #MotherOfDragons pic.twitter.com/BRmmvbPuqD — A (@AnoudMesh3al) May 13, 2019

Everyone’s having fun with Jon Snow memes, meanwhile. That’s something most fans can agree on. This expression launched a thousand tweets:

Jon Snow’s face when he realizes he has a crazy ex-girlfriend. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TrXMJQyJZB — Jill Munson (@jigsawjhi) May 13, 2019

This right here folks, is when Jon snow realized he actually knew nothing #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9WkR9OCl0I — Emily Fisher (@emilykayfisher) May 13, 2019

#GameofThrones#GamefThrones Jon snow watching a CGI dragon destroy king’s landing in detail while being told it wasn’t possible for him to pet Ghost pic.twitter.com/kvegPagwJ4 — Alfredo (@BrutalXL) May 13, 2019

And yeah, this happened.

Jon Snow trying to justify Dany's actions during #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/6kmjXHo1X7 — Katie Cary (@katie_cary) May 13, 2019

And while fans think Arya might now be off to kill Daenerys, we can’t hep but remember those theories about killing Cersei.

#gameofthrones Fans, writing theories: Arya should use the skills she learned from the Many-Faced God to kill Cersei while wearing Jamie’s face Directors writing about her long awaited death being caused by fucking ROCKS: pic.twitter.com/PrYQck50nJ — laney of house targaryan 🦊 (@NimraenArt) May 13, 2019

No one will not die.

me every time i thought arya was dead#GameOfThrones

pic.twitter.com/qMp6Xtegid — 𝙼𝚊𝚗⎊𝚞 🎈 𝙶𝙾𝚃 𝚜𝚙𝚘𝚒𝚕𝚎𝚛𝚜 (@stydryastark) May 13, 2019

Awww. It’s true. The Golden Company barely did anything. :(

The biggest waste of money I’ve seen since my last night out #GameOfThrones #GoldenCompany pic.twitter.com/jsNuoTUYef — Luke (@LukeHol_) May 13, 2019

And whether you like Cersei or not, Lena Headey’s performance was Emmy worthy.

Admit it. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister is one of history's greatest performances. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9geBvpRg41 — Sanjay Singhal (@imsanjaysinghal) May 13, 2019

What did you think of the episode? Tweet the author of this article and let her know.

On a believability scale, my Direcat Mufasa rates Daenerys' character arc as 1.5 Drogons. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/yqe5Kdt0Qo — StephanieDubeDwilson (@StephanieDube) May 13, 2019

