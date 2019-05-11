‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Spoilers: Best GoT Leaks & Photos

Season 8 Episode 5 of Game of Thrones airs on Sunday night, May 12, 2019. Some spoilers and leaks have already surfaced about the episode, and a lot of these are quite contradictory. Read on for more details. This article will potentially have MAJOR spoilers for Season 8 Episode 5 — along with the finale (including possible deaths) if any of these leaks, rumors, or theories are correct. So only read on if you are OK with possibly being spoiled on major plot twists. We’ll start out with title rumors and photos, before moving on to some major leaks if true.

Episode 5 Title Leaks & Rumors

The main currently rumored title for Episode 5 is “Ice and Fire.” At one point, Wikipedia was edited to list the upcoming Season 8 episode titles as: Winterfell (3), Exodus (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6). However, the titles were later taken down and verified as wrong. A separate rumored list claimed the titles would be Winter is Here (2), The Battle for Dawn (3), A Man with Honor (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6.) These also ended up being wrong. In short, the only rumors with titles for Episode 5 have all been proven wrong so far, so don’t put too much stock in these rumors yet.

HBO likely won’t release the name of the episode until right when it starts airing or even shortly after the show finishes airing.

Episode 5 Photos & Video

HBO has released a number of photos and videos related to Episode 5. First, the recently released photos.

First, it looks like Jon is returning to Dragonstone to meet with Daenerys. Will Tyrion and Varys have more uncomfortably loud conversations about if Dany is fit to sit on the Iron Throne?

Dany will apparently still be struggling. I’m assuming that the death of her best friend, so soon after the death of her most ardent supporter Jorah, and the death of another child (Rhaegal) will leave her reeling. I hope people view her sympathetically. She’s lost more than Jon has in terms of people close to her. Jon still has Sansa and Arya, but who does Dany have now?

Euron will be surprised by something in the sky…

Grey Worm must be struggling with Missandei’s death. I am predicting that he will ultimately keep his worth and go back to her homeland, protecting her people.

It looks like the Golden Company will play a major role this week.

And Jon will come to King’s Landing too, with a greater army this time than Dany brought with her last week. It looks like two major armies are facing off in the photo below.

But Jon Snow looks decidedly uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, Cersei looks pretty comfortable and self-assured.

This photo doesn’t tell us much, but Tyrion will be in this episode. I don’t see Sansa in any of the photos, which is interesting considering how much trouble she’s stirred up regarding Daenerys. And Arya isn’t in any photos either, but we all saw her heading to King’s Landing with the Hound.

Here is the trailer for the episode:

One thing fans are focusing on is the moment when Euron seemed disturbed by something he saw in the sky. You can read all the theories about what he saw in Heavy’s in-depth story on the topic here.

Here’s another angle on that scene with Dany that we saw in a photo above. She’s struggling and I don’t blame her.

The shot of Tyrion walking past the dragon, almost as if the dragon is eating him, is quite symbolic.

And Cersei looks over King’s Landing, which she’s willing to sacrifice for the throne.

Behind her you can glimpse Qyburn and the Mountain. Honestly, Qyburn’s offering better advice as Hand than Tyrion these days.

I like the touch of the Stark sigils on Jon’s armor. He’s not openly flaunting his Targaryen heritage.

The bell in King’s Landing…

Daenerys is on the Dragonstone throne.

Tyrion looks worried because he’s been giving Dany bad advice. (In all seriousness, Dany wouldn’t be in the position she’s in now if she had attacked Cersei straight away when she first arrived in Westeros.)

The Golden Company will figure greatly in this episode.

Poor Grey Worm. :(

And those darn ballistas are ready.

By the way, if they’re at Dragonstone this Sunday, we’ll finally see that scene from the Season 8 trailer that fans have been talking about, where Dany was standing in front of the fire.

Here are photos from that scene:

Death & Plot Predictions Based on Spoilers, Leaks & Theories (for Episode 5 & the Finale)

After scouring the Internet for articles about leaks and spoilers for Episode 5 and the finale, a few are standing out. Below could be major death spoilers if any of these are accurate.

Some fans are having a tough time believing that the Night King is really dead. They think that Bran is going to end up being the evil character in the series, with the Three-Eyed Raven possibly being tainted by the Night King. But considering that we barely saw Bran last week, this theory is looking less and less likely. Still, it’s hard to believe that Bran’s major storyline is already wrapped up, along with his biggest generations-long enemy.

There’s also a big theory/leak going around that Tyrion is going to somehow betray Daenerys and then will be killed as a result after a trial. This is from a leaker named Friki whose leaks are often posted on the subreddit Freefolk. However, proponents of this leak have stated that they believe less and less with each passing episode that it’s true. Last week Tyrion argued against Varys’ treasonous statements. I would guess that it’s more likely that Varys will be the one executed for treason, if anyone is.

There are also leaks going around indicating that Jaime might die in Episode 5 or 6, although how is not known. (There were also leaks indicating that he would die in the Battle of Winterfell, and those were obviously wrong.) We saw Jaime leave Brienne last week, and I’m betting it was to kill Cersei because he’s the only one who can get close to her. However, he and Arya are traveling the same path. Is there a chance that Arya might kill Jaime and take his face?

Another major leak that’s been around since before Season 8 premiered is a rumor that Jon will kill Daenerys, possibly after she somehow transforms into a new version of the Mad King. Until last week, there was no indication of this. And personally, I’m still not buying this “Dany is becoming the Mad King” theory. (See my post here on why Sansa and Cersei are more like a Mad Queen than Dany.) The Mad King was so crazy that he wanted his own people to die rather than someone else take control. Dany is not like this. Now, some theorize that Bran caused the Mad King to go crazy, since the Mad King was hearing whispers and we saw in a previous season that Bran could go back in time and say something that Ned heard in the past. But this hasn’t been touched on since the infamous Hodor episode.

One of the leaks on Reddit’s r/freefolk that indicated Jon would kill Dany later clarified that this was “told” to someone and not seen firsthand, giving an out in case it’s not true. This same post was correct about who would kill the Night King, but incorrectly assumed Arya would jump from the tree to do it, which she did not. EW reported that secrecy for Episode 6 was so extreme that only people with special badges were allowed on set and some scenes were even filmed on a closed set. In addition, I’ve heard rumors that HBO has shot multiple endings and multiple deaths, so they can throw spoilers and leakers off. So decide for yourself if you believe this leak or not. I for one am skeptical of leaks for the time being, especially leaks involving the ending.

Just this week, a counter leak presented itself on r/freefolk that was written in Spanish. This seems to jive some with official HBO Mother’s Day cards that were released on May 9. The Dany card seems to suggest Dany might be pregnant and that she now has a sword (possibly the Valyrian sword Dark Sister.) These are “happier ending” leaks that say Daenerys is not going mad and she and Jon will reconcile. The leaks are much more detailed than that and compilations can be read here. They also suggest that Dany will have a new sword.

Meanwhile, another Redditor posted leaks that he later deleted because he “likes his job too much.” Those leaks were saved here, but their authenticity is debated. They say, in a nutshell, that Jon won’t turn mad, Yara will be in Episode 5 and her forces will attack on land and water, we’ll see two more Bran flashbacks, Melisandre will still be relevant somehow, Dany is not pregnant, and someone other than Dany will control Drogon at some point. There are more at the link above. As you can see, some of these contradict other leaks, so it’s anyone’s guess at this point what’s real and what’s not.

Some believe the Golden Company will betray Cersei, revealing themselves to be Targaryens. Although it is indeed possible that the Golden Company will betray Cersei, the Targaryen part is unlikely to happen. The GC-Targaryen storyline is covered in the books, but it has not been mentioned once or hinted at in the TV show.

There’s also a tweet from someone who hasn’t seen the whole episode but claims that Season 5 should come with a trigger warning due to implied sexual assault. Here are the tweets:

In conclusion, the leaks are interesting but many contradict one another. Plus, the rumor that HBO filmed alternative endings and character deaths might be correct and throw some predictions off. So take all leaks and spoilers with caution.

More Sources for Leaks & Spoilers

A good continual source for leaks and spoilers is the subreddit called Freefolk. But beware: This discussion forum has major spoilers in it, even in the headlines for the submitted articles, but many of them are also not verified. So proceed at your own risk. Some competing “leaks” about the premiere coming from YouTube videos shared by Friki and Claytoy, who both claim to have watched parts of Season 8.

