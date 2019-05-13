Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 “The Bells” IMDb Ratings

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 aired tonight, titled “The Bells,” and although it’s only been available to watch for 13 hours, fans have already begun flooding IMDb with their thoughts on the episode.

This article will explore some of tonight’s GoT episode in detail, so this is your official MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you aren’t caught up on the series or season, and if you don’t want anything ruined before you get to watch tonight’s episode.

Tonight’s episode left some fans feeling the episode fell short of expectations, with hundreds of users voicing their disappointment on social media. Tonight’s episode saw Daenerys Targaryen and her armies march/fly into Kings Landing and completely destroy everything in their path. The episode wasn’t as intense and devastating as episode 3, “The Long Night,” (in my humble opinion), but it had its moments and left most of us horrified. The episode was filled with plenty of significant deaths, lots of dragon fire, and a queen who is definitely following in her father’s footsteps.

With Dany, Drogon, the Unsullied and what’s left of the Dothraki murdering every innocent person in the city, the episode was clearly one of the darker episodes of the series. However, as expected, many fans were disappointed with how some of the main characters’ stories wrapped up, and Twitter and IMDb are already lit up with fans voicing their disapproval of episode 5.

13 hours after the episode aired, “The Bells” has a solid 7.1 rating on IMDb and 39,289 ratings so far. That number is expected to change throughout the week, as more fans get a chance to catch up on the episode and find time to rate and/or review. The screenshot above was taken at 9:00 a.m. CST on Monday, May 13.

So far, 15,443 reviewers gave the episode a 10 star rating, while nearly eight thousand gave it 1 star. The reactions to the episode varied between disappointment in the penultimate episode and way the storylines played out, and feeling satisfied with Dany’s decision to destroy the city.

One review, titled “A Visual Masterpiece with Mediocre Writing” felt the writing was getting sloppy for sometime, and that it was prevalent in this episode.

“Was this episode visually appealing? YES. Could the script for this episode be better? YES,” the reviewer wrote. “If you just want action, lots of fighting and explosions then this is the episode you are going to enjoy. But if you want a logical story line without plot holes, a poor plot amour and strong character development (or endings), then no. The story line is very obviously rushed and you can tell that D&D has put little thought into writing a script that could match the levels of the earlier seasons, instead they opted for a more cinematic approach with impressive visuals.”

Dozens of reviews discussed how frustrating it was to watch more than ten years’ worth of character development get flushed down the drain (specifically regarding Dany and Jaime), and others commented on how “rushed” the writing had become, and didn’t understand why the showrunners decided to end the series in eight seasons (two of which were shortened).

Others blamed the fact that George R.R. Martin was no longer writing the episodes, writing “Changing writers at the drop of the hat is a regular feature in Indian TV industry .. but when Game of Thrones removed George RR martin in season 5 , the show started dying slowly .. and now what a pathetic last season …

However, there were still plenty of satisfied reviewers, with a few fans pointing out that the way the episode played out was predicted back in season 2. Check out the full review below:

A lot of the complaints about this show have recently been what we all want from the show, not what they have been building up to. Literally Danys trip to the house of the undying predicted this entire thing and all of us wanted to believe the “snow” falling in the red keep was snow, not ash, even though kings landing had been obviously burned in the scene. It also foreshadows Drogon riding over Kings Landing, one single dragon, not three. Melissandre literally told Varys he would die in Westeros and always acted in the best interest of the crown, whether we knew it or not. Danys coin was always flipping, the likelihood of her becoming the mad queen was always there and to go out on Cersei like that it was meant to be. Tyrion didn’t want Cersei to die because even after everything she did to him, he still loved her because she was his sister. Jaime always wanted to die in the arms of the woman he loved and he truly loved Cersei and even with his relationship with Brienne, it could never be that way. Sure, they could have better writing or better character development but for a show that’s been unpredictable from the start, everything is lining up because of the massive amounts of theories everyone had. If no one talked about this show day in and day out we would not be debating if a character is meeting our expectations. We have built an image of Game of Thrones that the fans want, so the show can service us, and still people would complain. You don’t have to agree with every choice or like the way a character goes out but it’s still the best gd show on tv and it has always been this way. D&D knew how the books would end before they even started thinking about how the series would end and that all GRRM doing it. The books of course will be different, they always are, but that doesn’t mean the show did a terrible job. If you hate the show so much then don’t watch it, but this is always how it was going to be.

What did you think about the episode? Were you pleased with the outcome, or were you left disappointed feeling disappointed? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in Sunday at 9/8c to catch the final episode of the series.

READ NEXT: Aaron Rodgers on Game of Thrones: Best Memes & Twitter Reactions

