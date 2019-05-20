‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 6 Finale Review & Recap

This is a Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 review that was written live as the finale aired, so bear with us as we get our thoughts down. This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 6.

I’ve been terrified about tonight’s episode, to be honest, ever since I saw Daenerys go crazy when a bell rang last week. I really don’t know what to expect, but here we go.

As the opening credits roll, I can’t believe we’re at the end. What an amazing ride this has been.

The episode opens with Tyrion walking through King’s Landing. It’s dark and covered in ash, much like Dany’s prophetic vision. So much has died in the wake of her furor and madness. Dead bodies litter the streets, a testament to the pain and suffering that just happened. And Tyrion is breathing this all in.

This was prophesied in Dany’s vision, and yet we all thought this would be caused by the Night King. Davos and Jon join Tyrion. Dany is nowhere to be seen.

Tyrion is going to see Daenerys, I believe, and he insists on going alone. Is this how Tyrion dies?

Grey Worm sentences the armies that surrendered to die. WHAT? He says it’s not over until they are no longer breathing, and he must obey his Queen’s commands. He is like Daenerys’ own personal Mountain.

Daenerys’ absence can be felt strongly. She’s not there and yet she is there, everywhere. As Jon leaves, Grey Worm carries out the sentence. He seems to have lost his mind too, but he was trained to simply follow orders.

In the Red Keep, the destruction hangs heavy. Dany’s vision is everywhere, come to life. It is as if Winter has come indeed, just not in the way we expected.

I wonder if Tyrion is going to look for Cersei and Jaime?

Yes. He finds the rubble that blocked their exit and the small pocket of air. Is there any chance Jaime could still be alive? He’s going to try to dig through that rubble, and it seems he succeeded perhaps. A dragon’s skull lies heavy and symbolic.

Tyrion digs through the rubble, piece by piece by piece. His heartache breaks my heart. He finds Jaime and Cersei’s bodies beneath the rubble. My heart… :(

Next we are outside the Red Keep, with viewpoints from Jon and Arya. Jon is sullen – he hasn’t looked this sullen since he had to kill Olly. The Targaryen banner hangs heavy and dark over the Red Keep. The size of Dany’s armies are monumental, belying the numbers she lost before.

Drogon flies over King’s Landing, his roar deafening and filled with power.

Daenerys’ armies have brought a darkness and wildness to King’s Landing. The shot of Drogon’s wings behind Daenerys shows her as an angel of death. Dany addresses the armies and I feel like I’m watching her ancestors when they first conquered Westeros.

Grey Worm is Daenerys’ commander and the Master of War. It doesn’t comfort his heart, broken from MIssandei.

Dany tells the Unsullied they were ripped from their mothers and are now liberators, freeing the people of King’s Landing from the grip of a tyrant. (Irony.) Now Daenerys vows to liberate everyone in the world, from Winterfell to Dorne to Qarth to the Summer Isles and the Jade Sea. She does not seem to recognize that she is the new wheel and the new tyrant.

When Tyrion approaches Daenerys, she says that she knows he committed treason by freeing his brother. But Tyrion says she slaughtered a city and will no longer be Hand of the King. He is arrested. My heart is racing during this scene, while Jon is observing it all, likely feeling much like I do.

Jon and Dany exchange looks but not words. She marches away, a tyrant now all on her own. The backdrop of King’s Landing behind Jon is telling and foreboding. And then a wild Arya appears! She warns him that Daenerys will not stand for Jon’s better claim to the throne because she is a killer now.

Jon visits Tyrion in prison, which reminds me of the last time he was in prison. “Now Varys’ ashes can tell my ashes, see I told you…” This might be some of Tyrion’s best dialogue yet this season. Tyrion wants to know if there’s life after death. “Not that I’ve seen,” Jon says. I’m glad someone is finally addressing what happened to Jon.

Tyrion says he betrayed his queen, shot his dad with a crossbow…he deserves this even if he would do it again. “I chose my fate. The people of King’s Landing do not.”

Jon says he can’t justify what happened. “Our queen’s nature is fire and blood,” Tyrion says. Jon is still defending Dany and saying she’s not her father But Tyrion says his family was evil but they still haven’t killed as many as Dany.

Jon is amazing me in his defense of Dany. I like that he’s defending her. But Tyrion asks a telling question. He had the power of flying on a dragon’s back, would he have burned down the city? Jon says he doesn’t know. But Tyrion says he would not, he just doesn’t want to betray Dany.

“Everywhere she goes, evil men die and we cheer her for it,” Tyrion says. “She believes her destiny is to build a better world for everyone… If you truly believed it wouldn’t you kill whoever stood between you and paradise?”

Jon sits down rather than walking out. Tyrion’s words weigh heavy. “I know you love her,” Tyrion says. “I love her too. Not as successfully as you, but I believed in her with all my heart.” Tyrion’s speech breaks my heart. :( “Love is more powerful than reason. We all know that. Look at my brother.”

The callback to Aemon was perfect too. In case you don’t recall, Aemon took the black rather than ruling as a Targaryen. He had a right to sit on the Iron Throne.

“It’s a terrible thing I’m asking,” Tyrion says, “It’s also the right thing. Do you think I’m the last man she’ll execute? Who is more dangerous than the rightful heir to the Iron Throne?”

Tyrion and Jon’s conversation was perfect. Maybe some of the best dialogue I’ve seen yet on the show.

The scene where Drogon was lying hidden in the snow and then let Jon pass because of their connection was beautiful. I loved the faraway shot of Drogon nose-to-nose with Jon. It seems the dragon responds to who he is with. He would perhaps be gentler for Jon Snow.

Daenerys walks to the Iron Throne in a scene that is almost identical to the vison Dany had in Season 2. It’s not quite identical, as the roof was still in place in Dany’s vision, just torn apart with holes at the top.

Unlike her vision, Dany actually touches the Iron Throne. In her vision, she was about to touch it when she heard her baby crying and went to see Khal Drogo instead. This time, it’s Jon who speaks to her instead of Drogo.

Dany said she was surprised at the throne being smaller than she expected. She’s joyful that she has claimed the throne. Jon confronts her and tells her that little children were burned. Dany says Cersei used their innocence as a weapon against her, and Tyrion conspired behind her back. Jon asks Dany to forgive Tyrion and everyone. “Please Dany.”

Dany says she can’t hide behind small mercies. Jon says the world they need IS a world of mercy. Dany says it will be. “It’s not easy to see something that’s never been before, a good world.” Jon wants to know how she knows it will be good.

They kiss.

AND OH MY GOSH. Jon stabs Daenerys and kills her. WHAT HAPPENED. We are only 40 minutes into the episode. I thought this would be the final scene. WHAT ON EARTH. HOW IS DANY DEAD ALREADY?

Drogon roars in the background. My heart.

Jon weeps.

Drogon approaches. I am heartbroken for the dragon. I want to cry. Drogon has lost literally all of his family. No Drogon no. :( Drogon nuzzles Dany but she’s dead. He roars at Jon Snow and roars in pain and grief. In a rage of heartbreak, Drogon destroys the Iron Throne, not Jon. He picks up Dany’s body with a taloned foot and flies away, devastated. :(

After this, Tyrion is ushered to the Dragonpit. The senior lords are here: Brienne, Edmure Tully, and others. Tyrion says that Jon’s fate is to be decided by the new King or Queen. Tyrion says the council should pick one… And yes, that is Edmure Tully who is there. He wants to be king, but Sansa tells him to sit. That’s kinda mean.

Sam asks the question we’re all thinking. “Why just us?” Thank you Sam. I was wondering the same thing. Sam suggests a democracy and everyone laughs.

Honestly, Davos would make the best king. Let’s be real here. He would be perfect. Or maybe Gendry since he has the best claim to the Iron Throne.

But when asked what Tyrion thinks, he has a different idea. Tyrion suggests Bran the Broken because he has the best story… Wait, what? Bran has no humanity left as the Three-Eyed Raven. He wants nothing and lives in the past, he told Tyrion. But Tyrion thinks he should lead the future.

Why the heck not Sansa? Poor Sansa.

This is such an odd choice. Tyrion asks Bran if he’ll accept and Bran says, “Why do you think I came all this way?” OK, that was kinda creepy. I still hold to my theory of Bran secretly being the Night King, haha, but no one else will agree with that.

Sansa says the North will be an independent kingdom. Good call. So Bran is now King and I am weirded out. Bran suddenly has more personality than he’s had before this.

Bran tells Tyrion he will be his hand, and Tyrion says he doesn’t want it. But Bran says he doesn’t want to be King either, so there.

Bran decides to send Jon back to the Night’s Watch, because the world still needs a place for bastards and broken men. Jon won’t have any children, so I guess the Targaryen line is over. The reversal of Jon in prison now instead of Tyrion does strike me.

I’m still unsure about Bran being king, considering he could barely communicate a few days ago. But here we are.

Jon takes the black again, as part of his punishment for killing Daenerys.

Sansa, Bran, and Arya send off Jon. Arya says she can’t visit Jon at Castle Black because she’s not going north, but west of Westeros. She’ll be traveling where all the maps stop. Jon tells Bran he’s sorry he wasn’t there, and Bran says he was just where he was supposed to be. I don’t know, maybe Bran will be a good king since he doesn’t have emotions. Emotions did the last few kings and queens in.

Brienne is reading a book, still reeling over Jaime. She turns to the page for Jaime. Ohhhhh, she’s writing on the page about Jaime.

Now we see Tyrion pushing the chairs into place around the dining table, and boy can I relate to that, haha. That’s a bit lighthearted.

Annnnd Bronn’s here!

Sam presents Tyrion with A Song of Ice and Fire, and Sam says he helped write the title. But Tyrion wasn’t mentioned in the book. Wait, what? LOL.

Bran says he’ll look for Drogon since no one knows where he is.

I love the witty and funny dialogue at the end. It’s hopeful, and it seems like Bran might be a good leader after all.

Jon rejoins the Night’s Watch and Tormund is waiting for him. But where is Ghost?

Sansa is now Queen of the North, a title she has always wanted. Arya is exploring west of Westeros, an adventure she has always wanted.

Jon has joined the Black, and there is Ghost, greeting him. Yay, my heart is happy!

And Sansa is hailed as the Queen of the North. She’s always wanted this (chaos is a ladder and all that) Arya is living her purpose. And Jon will have the best life he can with Ghost.

Oh my gosh I love all these shots with Ghost.

They are all going North of the Wall because the White Walkers aren’t a threat anymore. Jon still has Longclaw. Looks like Jon is going with the Wildlings rather than joining the Night’s Watch.

… More to come.

