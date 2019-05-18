‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 6 Spoilers: Best GoT Finale Leaks & Photos

Season 8 Episode 6 of Game of Thrones airs on Sunday night, May 20, 2019. Some pretty major spoilers and leaks have already surfaced about the episode. Read on for more details. This article will potentially have MAJOR spoilers for the Season 8 Episode 6 finale (including possible deaths) if any of these leaks, rumors, or theories are correct. So only read on if you are OK with possibly being spoiled on major plot twists. We’ll start out with title rumors and photos, before moving on to some major leaks if true.

Episode 6 Title Leaks & Rumors

The main rumored title for Episode 6 is “A Dream of Spring,” which probably isn’t accurate. At one point, Wikipedia was edited to list the upcoming Season 8 episode titles as: Winterfell (3), Exodus (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6). However, the titles were later taken down and verified as wrong. A separate rumored list claimed the titles would be Winter is Here (2), The Battle for Dawn (3), A Man with Honor (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6.) These also ended up being wrong.

TV Guide’s description for Episode 6 reads: “The Night King finally breaches the Wall alongside a full-grown dragon under his command. New alliances and betrayals determine the fate of everyone in Westeros…” This has been TV Guide’s description for all the episodes this season.

HBO likely won’t release the name of the episode until right after the episode finishes airing, like it did last week.

Episode 6 Photos & Video

HBO has released just a few details about Episode 6. For example, it only released two official photos, which is far fewer than normal. Here they are.

First, a picture of Tyrion. We know from the trailer that he survived and there are a lot of rumors surrounding his role in the finale. He’s still wearing the Hand of the King pin, so I guess he hasn’t disavowed Daenerys completely at this point.

And this iconic photo, showing a destroyed King’s Landing covered in ash, looking a lot like Winterfell. Winter came, but not in the way anyone expected. However, fans are wondering where all the Dothraki and Unsullied came from, considering that most of them were killed (supposedly) in the Battle of Winterfell.

Here is the trailer for the episode:

The trailer didn’t reveal much, but here is what we saw.

First, Tyrion emerges from the darkness and ash.

The Red Keep is partially destroyed. (But I’m willing to guess not the part that has the Iron Throne.)

Arya is here. I’d like to take a moment to point out the white horses in the photo below. The white horse that found her in the last episode (now suspiciously absent), didn’t have to be Harry Strickland’s dead horse revived. There were a lot of white horses in the battle that day.

Arya does not look happy (understandably.) Some think she may be planning to kill Daenerys. There’s room on her list now that Cersei is dead, and Dany has green eyes too. (At least in the show. She doesn’t in the books.)

Tyrion is VERY unhappy.

There are far more Unsullied than there should be, considering the Battle of Winterfell.

And far more Dothraki too. D&D told us after The Long Night that we saw what was pretty much the end of the Dothraki. And yet here they are. Hmmm.

Dany respawns her army in a dark and foreboding scene. I don’t see Drogon anywhere here.

Daenerys will likely take the throne and an attempt will definitely be made on her life. But fans are divided on whether it will be successful.

Death & Plot Predictions Based on Spoilers, Leaks & Theories

After scouring the Internet for articles about leaks and spoilers for the finale, a few are standing out. Below could be major death spoilers if any of these are accurate.

Some fans are still having a tough time believing that the Night King is really dead. They think that Bran is going to end up being the evil character in the series, with the Three-Eyed Raven possibly being tainted by the Night King. But considering that the whole White Walker storyline seems taken over by Daenerys’ storyline, I kind of doubt that will happen. They’re probably saving all of those stories and plots for the prequel series.

There’s also a big theory/leak going around that Tyrion is going to be killed after a trial for betraying Daenerys. No one knew how he was going to betray Dany until last week when we saw him freeing Jaime to try to get Cersei to surrender. This original rumor came from a leaker named Friki whose leaks are often posted on the subreddit Freefolk. Some believe that leak was misinterpreted and actually was about Varys being killed for treason, and Tyrion will be fine. Others think Tyrion is indeed going to face a trial, will be found guilty, and will die.

Some fans are predicting that Arya is going to kill Daenerys, just like she killed the Night King. They think she’s going to add Daenerys to her list and the “green eyes” in Melisandre’s prophecy referred to Dany. (In the books Dany had violet eyes, but this wouldn’t be the first major shift. Bran’s would-be assassin was someone different in the books, according to GRRM’s plans, and not Littlefinger as shown in the show.)

Another major leak that’s been around since before Season 8 premiered is a rumor that Jon will kill Daenerys. Until last week, there was no indication of this or that she would become a Mad Queen as had been predicted, but now here we are. Some people thought Dany would only go mad if Bran went back in time and affected her (kind of like some people think Bran was the source of the whispers that the Mad King was hearing.) But there’s been no indication of this in the show.

One of the leaks on Reddit’s r/freefolk that indicated Jon would kill Dany later clarified that this was “told” to someone and not seen firsthand, giving an out in case it’s not true. This same post was correct about who would kill the Night King, but incorrectly assumed Arya would jump from the tree to do it, which she did not. EW reported that secrecy for Episode 6 was so extreme that only people with special badges were allowed on set and some scenes were even filmed on a closed set. In addition, I’ve heard rumors that HBO has shot multiple endings and multiple deaths, so they can throw spoilers and leakers off. So decide for yourself if you believe this leak or not. I was skeptical but seeing how things are progressing, I can’t help but wonder now. (Note: Every link to r/freefolk is very spoiler heavy. The Freefolk subreddit allows spoilers in headlines and photos without any warning.)

Most fans don’t see Jon ultimately becoming King since he is adamant about not wanting that role. So if Daenerys dies, predictions are divided on who will sit on the Iron Throne. Some think Arya, but I think she will likely travel west of Westeros when this is all over. Others believe it will be Bran or Sansa. Bran’s likely to turn it down, just like Jon likely would if it were offered to him. But there are some crazy leaks floating out there claiming that Bran will be the one on the Iron Throne, or that Drogon will destroy the Iron Throne and Bran will be made the leader without a throne to sit on. Whether you believe that rumored leak or not is up to you. Bran’s been so adamant about not wanting anything, it’s tough to imagine he’d accept being the leader and not pass it on to Sansa.

Another theory is that Drogon will be killed, but at the end we will see Drogons’ dragon eggs in Valyria and know that the cycle is not over.

Last week, a counter leak presented itself on r/freefolk that was written in Spanish and promised a happier ending. Obviously that one didn’t happen and is now outdated.

Meanwhile, another Redditor posted leaks that he later deleted because he “likes his job too much.” Those leaks were saved here, but their authenticity was debated. They said we’ll see two more Bran flashbacks, Melisandre will still be relevant somehow, and someone other than Dany will control Drogon at some point. However, none of the predictions relevant to Episode 5 happened, so I’d count those leaks as fake.

In conclusion, the leaks are intriguing, for sure. But there’s still that rumor that HBO filmed alternative endings and character deaths to throw some predictions off. We’ll see.

More Sources for Leaks & Spoilers

A good continual source for leaks and spoilers is the subreddit called Freefolk. But beware: This discussion forum has major spoilers in it, even in the headlines for the submitted articles, but many of them are also not verified. So proceed at your own risk. Some competing “leaks” about the premiere coming from YouTube videos shared by Friki and Claytoy, who both claim to have watched parts of Season 8.

