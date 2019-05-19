‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 6 Finale: What Time & Channel Does GoT Air in the U.S. & the World?

Tonight is the final episode of Game of Thrones. Season 8 Episode 6 airs tonight, May 19, 2019, and you’ll likely want to watch live so no one spoils you on what happens. When does Game of Thrones start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about episode 6, including details about channels where you can watch it all around the world.

DATE: Sunday, May 19, 2019

TV CHANNEL: Game of Thrones airs exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Here is a list of the TV stations that are airing Game of Thrones around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)

Arab League OSN, MBC4 Argentina HBO Argentina Asia HBO Asia in 23 territories Australia Showcase Austria Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Bangladesh HBO Belgium 2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux Bosnia and Herzegovina HBO Brazil HBO Brazil Bulgaria HBO Bulgaria Canada HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase China CCTV-1 (censored version) Colombia HBO Croatia HBO, HRT Cyprus ANT1 Cyprus Czech Republic HBO, CT2 Denmark HBO Nordic, C More, TV3 Estonia Fox Life, ETV2 Finland HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2 France OCS Choc, Canal+ Germany Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Greece NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV Hungary HBO Iceland Stöð 2 India HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD Ireland Sky Atlantic Israel Yes Oh Italy Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4 Japan Star Channel Kosovo Klan Kosova Latvia Fox Life Lithuania BTV Macedonia HBO Malaysia HBO Asia Mexico HBO Moldova HBO Montenegro HBO Netherlands Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4 New Zealand SoHo, Prime Norway HBO Nordic, C More, NRK Pakistan HBO Pakistan Philippines HBO Philippines Poland HBO Portugal Syfy Romania HBO Russia Fox Life, Ren-TV Serbia HBO Slovakia HBO Slovenia Kanal A, HBO South Africa M-Net South Korea SCREEN Spain Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta Sweden HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1 Switzerland TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse Taiwan HBO Thailand HBO Turkey CNBC-e, e2, tvyo Ukraine TET, 1+1 United Kingdom Sky Atlantic, Sky1 United States HBO

FINALE PREMIERE TIME: 9:00 p.m. Eastern (8:00 p.m. Central) on May 19 in the U.S.

In the UK, the show will air at 2 a.m. BST on May 20 on Sky (simultaneously with the U.S. premiere) and then again May 20 at 9 p.m. BST. In France and Germany, it looks like the premiere is at 3 a.m., but you’ll want to double check your time zone to make sure. (In Germany, you can also watch the next day when it’s released on iTunes.)

In Asia, it airs Monday, May 20 at 9 a.m. (Sin)/8 a.m. (Jkt). (HBO Asia contacted Heavy and let us know about the timing.)

By the way, if you watch on HBO NOW or GO in the U.S., you might get to start watching about three minutes before everyone else. The episodes sometimes premiere about 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO NOW or GO.

AFTER SHOW SPECIAL: Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan are hosting a Game of Thrones after show that will air on Twitter immediately after each show airs on the East coast. This show is called Talk of Thrones.

PREPARING FOR THE FIFTH EPISODE: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch this preview below.

And here are some teasers that have aired.

Here’s a spoiler-filled review of what happened over the last three weeks.

The first two weeks were focused on character development and growth. Jon Snow rode a dragon in the premiere and found out about his true lineage. In the second episode, he told Dany the truth about who he is and Dany immediately worried about losing her claim to the Iron Throne (which Jon repeatedly has said he doesn’t want.) Dany saved Jon when the Night King and Viserion fought him and Rhaegal in Episode 3, hurting Rhaegal pretty bad.

Arya and Gendry finally hooked up, and Missandei and Grey Worm made plans for their lives after the war. They all survived the Battle of Winterfell, but Jorah was killed, devastating Dany. Theon also gave up his life to try to save Bran, but in the end it was Arya who unexpectedly bested the Night King. Gendry proposed to Arya after the big battle, but she said being a lady, even his, wasn’t the right life for her.

By Episode 4, Sansa and Arya were even more suspicious of Dany (without any good reason), as was Varys. Dany begged Jon to keep his lineage a secret, but he told his sisters and Sansa promptly told Tyrion despite promising not to tell anyone. This eventually got back to Dany, who felt betrayed by Jon.

Meanwhile, Cersei hired Bronn to kill Jaime and Tyrion, but Bronn agreed to hold off if Tyrion can guarantee him Highgarden. Brienne and Jaime made a love connection in Episode 4, but Jaime left her for Cersei. Sadly, it turned out that he left for Cersei because he loved Cersei.

Euron bested Daenerys in a sneak attack at Dragonstone, killing Rhaegal. Missandei was kidnapped in the sneak attack and later beheaded at King’s Landing, with Dany and Grey Worm watching. Missandei’s last words were: “Dracarys.”

Jon did a pretty terrible job at consoling Daenerys later and many people think Varys tried to poison her. Varys was killed by Drogon for treason, and they headed out for battle with King’s Landing. They bested Cersei easily, but when Cersei rang the bell of surrender, Dany lost it and used Drogon to burn the entire city and many innocents, plus the army that surrendered to her. It was horrific.

The Hound died killing the Mountain, and Cersei and Jaime died together (after Jaime killed Euron in hand-to-hand combat.) Arya was left to walk through the ashes of King’s Landing before finding a white horse that survived and riding it away to safety.

