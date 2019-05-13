‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 6 Predictions: Finale Spoilers & Theories

As we near the finale of Game of Thrones, predictions and theories are already adding up for Season 8 Episode 6. After the harrowing journey we took in Episode 5, here’s a look at what fans are expecting to happen next Sunday. This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 5, and potential spoilers for Episode 6 if any of the theories are true.

The intro video doesn’t reveal much, but it is still intriguing.

King’s Landing is destroyed. You can see from these season finale photos below that the ash still hangs heavy in the air.

Tyrion surveys the destruction he tried to stop.

It’s much like Daenerys saw in her vision.

Arya watches, devastated. She did not ride the horse away from King’s Landing in Episode 5, but I guess just away from the destruction so she could get a bit of rest. One of the top theories among fans right now is that Arya has added Daenerys to her list and will kill her. Whether she does that by stealing someone’s face is debated. Some think that since she didn’t do that to kill the Night King, she won’t need to do so to kill Daenerys. Arya killing Dany is a top theory right now among fans, especially because Daenerys on the show has green eyes. But others have said that Petyr Baelish had green eyes so that part of Melisandre’s prophecy is already fulfilled.

Still others believe that Jon Snow, who is not in the trailer, will be the one to kill Daenerys in a heartbreaking turn. He will feel like he has to do so after what happened at King’s Landing and how she killed so many innocents with dragon fire. Jon did kill Olly and others who were treasonous and dangerous, so it isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

King’s Landing is taken over by the Unsullied Army. And there are a lot more left than I thought, considering how many were killed in the Battle of Winterfell. I mean, only a few showed up with Dany and Grey Worm two weeks ago when they went to King’s Landing, so the number here is surprising to me.

There are also many more Dothraki than I imagined. I thought most of them died in the first wave of the Battle of Winterfell, but we saw them in huge numbers during the Episode 5 battle.

King’s Landing is so dark and ashy now that it looks a lot like Winterfell. But no, we are at King’s Landing here.

Daenerys will likely take the throne and an attempt will definitely be made on her life. But fans are divided on whether it will be successful. Most fans don’t see Jon ultimately becoming King since he is adamant about not wanting that role. So if Daenerys dies, predictions are divided on who will sit on the Iron Throne. Some think Arya, but I think she will likely travel west of Westeros when this is all over and explore.

Some fans predict that Bran or Sansa will be the one to take the Iron Throne in the end. If I had to guess, I would guess Sansa for the role. Bran will likely turn it down too, just like Jon Snow.

There’s another crazy theory circulating that Arya will kill Daenerys and then she will take her face and take the Iron Throne for pretty much forever, living as Daenerys from now on. That would be an insane ending. Since Drogon would recognize the difference though, I’m not sure how she’d pull it off.

Another fascinating theory is that at some point next week Bran will warg into Drogon and take him over, and that will bring about the destruction of Dany’s forces. Since Bran has been kind of useless thus far, it would be an intriguing way to make him useful. But will it happen? I’d like an explanation for why Bran is spending most of his time in the past these days. Creating the Mad King perhaps?

Another theory is that Drogon will be killed, but at the end we will see Drogons’ dragon eggs in Valyria and no the cycle is not over. Others think that Bran will end up being an evil version of the Three-Eyed Raven, essentially replacing the Night King. Since Bran hasn’t done much lately though, it’s tough to see this one happening.

This story does not contain some leaks that are circulating, but you can read about those in Heavy’s story here.