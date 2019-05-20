‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale: When Did Robin Arryn Grow Up & Get Hot?

While the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones brought many surprises, one shocking detail that may have been overlooked, a seemingly new character was sitting at the High Council meeting helping decide who would be King of the 6 Kingdoms. But alas, this man was no stranger, it was young Robin Arryn, all grown up.

It appears that Robin Arryn is the Neville Longbottom of Game of Thrones. The first time viewers met Robin, he was a kid way too old to be breastfeeding from his mother, Lysa Arryn. In Season 8 episode six, “The Iron Throne,” it’s easily forgivable if you didn’t instantly recognize the handsome young man sitting alongside his cousins, Sansa, Bran and Arya Stark.

The role of Robin is played by actor Lino Facioli, and he was only 11-years-old when he first appeared in Season 1 of Game of Thrones. But the last time viewers saw him was in Season 6 episode 4, when Lord Baelish, aka Littlefinger, convinced him that it would be in his best interest to send his army to help Sansa and Jon Stark in the Battle of the Bastards, which he complied to do so while being extremely interested in chopping up wood for no reason.

I would just like to point out that THIS kid got a seat at the table to vote for the President of Westeros…. #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/lbn7iHD5t2 — He, She, Me WUMBO (@PopCorm88) May 20, 2019

The below photo is what Facioli looks like in real life now, so it makes sense that his fictional character would experience an equally pleasant adolescence, as well. He’s basically a young Adrian Brody.

Now that he’s all grown up, and not constantly talking about moon doors, or wanting to make people fly out of them to their death, somewhere and somehow during the Great War, little Robin Arryn stopped being an eccentric whiney kid, and turned into a mature man. His full title: Lord of the Eyrie, head of House Arryn, the Warden of the East and Lord Paramount of the Vale of Arryn. Not too shabby for a kid whose father was murdered as Hand of the King when he was just a child, had Littlefinger step in a stepfather figure, and was forced to grow up with the Starks’ legitimately crazy Aunt Lysa.

[emerging from 9 year coma] cool, Robin Arryn got hot — fran hoepfner (@franhoepfner) May 20, 2019

There must be something in the water over at the Andals, and Twitter was quick to take notice. The responses to Arryn’s Season 8 glow up were wonderfully entertaining.

Yeah, introducing solids really improved Robin Arryn. — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) May 20, 2019

