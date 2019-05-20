Game of Thrones Season 8 Finale, ‘The Iron Throne,’ IMDb Ratings & Reviews

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6, the official series finale, aired tonight, and although it’s only been available to watch for a few short hours, fans have already begun flooding IMDb with their thoughts on the episode, and they aren’t very flattering.

This article will explore some of tonight’s GoT episode in detail, so this is your official MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you aren’t caught up on the series or season, and if you don’t want anything ruined before you get to watch tonight’s episode.

When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. The series finale premieres tonight at 9PM on @HBO. #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/4KrBU73yAv — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 19, 2019

Season 8 in general has left many fans of the fantasy series with a bad taste in their mouth, and tonight’s episode was no different. It should come as no surprise that there were plenty of disappointed reactions with the way the episode played out, and although the final episode of the series was always going to make some fans angry, it seems as though this season has really left fans disheartened and feeling let down by the showrunners. One fan even started a Change.org petition demanding the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss remake the season!

Tonight’s episode saw the aftermath of Daenerys Targaryen’s rampage on King’s Landing, what was left of the city after she and Drogon torched it, and Jon’s reaction to her decision to murder thousands of innocent people. The episode only really showcased one significant death, (the lack of deaths surprised many), and almost every storyline wrapped up in a nice, neat, (again … surprisingly) happy package, which is far from what most expected for the end of the series.

There has already been talk on social media about how the showrunners left no room or time to digest Dany’s new “Mad Queen” storyline, which was ended as quickly as it began, and many are incredibly disappointed with how the series wrapped up the rest of the character arcs. Despite the badass scene with Drogon destroying the Iron Throne, the entire episode itself was pretty slow and basically involved everybody going their separate ways and starting a new life with Brandon Stark as the new King of Westeros.

However, as expected, many fans were disappointed with how some of the main characters’ stories wrapped up, and Twitter and IMDb are already lit up with fans voicing their disapproval of episode 6. IMDb surprisingly has very few reviews up at the moment, which I personally believe is because the site may have put restrictions on early reviewing (since people were reviewing episode 4 with low ratings before it even aired because they were disappointed with episode 3).

2.5 hours after the episode aired, the finale doesn’t yet have a rating on IMDb because there are only just under 500 reviews so far. That number is obviously expected to change throughout the week, as more fans get a chance to catch up on the episode and find time to rate and/or review. The screenshot above was taken at 10:25 p.m. CST on Sunday, May 19.

The reactions to the episode varied between disappointment in the series finale episode and way the storylines played out, and feeling satisfied with the series’ conclusion.

“Any rewatchability is down the drain,” and “Is this a parody of Game of Thrones?” were two of the highest rated reviews on the site, with thousands of people agreeing that the episode wasn’t a worth series finale. The “any rewatchability” review had 1,036 out of 1,284 reviewers that found it helpful and/or agreed with the review. To avoid too many spoilers for fans, I won’t post the entire review, but you can read it here.

“There’s a poetic justice to that. if you are considering getting into this show now, save yourself. and now my watch has ended,” another reviewer wrote.

Most of the reviews (which only consist of 848 reviews at the time of this update), are rated bewteen 1 and 5 stars, with very, very few rated any higher. As mentioned above, that number is expected to change, but as it stands right now, the episode doesn’t look like it will have significantly high ratings.

This post will continue to be updated as more reviews pour in. Keep checking back for an idea of how the episode was actually rated, and let us know in the comments below what your thoughts were on the series finale.

