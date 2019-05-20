Game of Thrones Season 8: Overall Best Memes & Reactions to Final Season of GoT

Game of Thrones season 8 has been a whirlwind of disappointment for a lot of really passionate and loyal fans of the series. Many of the episodes have been rated unusually low for the series, and fans have been voicing how let down they feel by the showrunners throughout the final season of the show.
Luckily for every disappointed fan in the GoT universe, we have the internet to fall back on when times get tough. And what better way to voice your disappointment and distaste for the series finale than through thousands of hilarious, sarcastic, and often very truthful memes?
WARNING: This article will showcase memes that may give away some spoilers from the eighth season of GoT. Do NOT continue reading if you aren’t caught up on the series or season, and if you don’t want anything ruined before you get to watch the final season.
Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms have been flooded with some of the dankest memes to hit the internet since the series premiered back in April. Although many people have started losing interest in the season and were angry with how many of the storylines played out, each disappointing episode was always great for spawning thousands of epic memes, reactions and gifs to look forward to.
Following last week’s episode with Dany crazy-murdering everybody in King’s Landing, the memes involving the Mad Queen were abundant.
There were dozens of hilarious memes poking fun at how disappointed viewers were with the final season. Others came up with alternate endings that might actually be more satisfying than whatever David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have planned, like this gem:
And this one:
Others just posted a plethora of memes indicating how they felt the series started to go down hill over the years. (The Lord of the Rings crossover is my personal favorite!)
This meme of Dany’s face was used in a variety of awesome memes:
Others expressed how angry they were about the character development, and how it was basically all thrown right out the window throughout season 8 (pun intended), while many voiced their frustration with D&D and how the last season was written.
The D&D “kind of forgot” memes definitely took the internet by storm following fourth episode. For those who need a refresher, Benioff’s explanation about Rhaegal’s death was that while Dany “kind of forgot about the Iron fleet and Euron’s forces, they certainly haven’t forgotten about her.” Fans thought his explanation was so ridiculous that they turned it into a meme.
Here are a couple more of our favorites from the series finale of GoT below:
