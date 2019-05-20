Game of Thrones Season 8: Overall Best Memes & Reactions to Final Season of GoT

Game of Thrones season 8 has been a whirlwind of disappointment for a lot of really passionate and loyal fans of the series. Many of the episodes have been rated unusually low for the series, and fans have been voicing how let down they feel by the showrunners throughout the final season of the show.

Luckily for every disappointed fan in the GoT universe, we have the internet to fall back on when times get tough. And what better way to voice your disappointment and distaste for the series finale than through thousands of hilarious, sarcastic, and often very truthful memes?

Only good thing about this season are the memes #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Ss9nQvwOe7 — Memes of Thrones (@memesofthroness) May 14, 2019

WARNING: This article will showcase memes that may give away some spoilers from the eighth season of GoT. Do NOT continue reading if you aren’t caught up on the series or season, and if you don’t want anything ruined before you get to watch the final season.

Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms have been flooded with some of the dankest memes to hit the internet since the series premiered back in April. Although many people have started losing interest in the season and were angry with how many of the storylines played out, each disappointing episode was always great for spawning thousands of epic memes, reactions and gifs to look forward to.

me looking at all the game of thrones memes#DemThrones #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/SpTYFi5Jul — Game of Thrones Memes (@IronThroneMemes) May 15, 2019

Following last week’s episode with Dany crazy-murdering everybody in King’s Landing, the memes involving the Mad Queen were abundant.

The memes have been the best part of this season hands down #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9vpdGgrPyw — Gabrielle Dibble (@Gmdibble) May 14, 2019

I made a Game of Thrones meme hope you like it pic.twitter.com/NmeRjpkfXy — JΛKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) May 15, 2019

There were dozens of hilarious memes poking fun at how disappointed viewers were with the final season. Others came up with alternate endings that might actually be more satisfying than whatever David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have planned, like this gem:

With the way things have been going so far, this meme has a point … #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/R4CSgZIFC5 — Piera (@JustPiera) May 13, 2019

And this one:

Others just posted a plethora of memes indicating how they felt the series started to go down hill over the years. (The Lord of the Rings crossover is my personal favorite!)

This meme of Dany’s face was used in a variety of awesome memes:

Tyrion: If the bells ring that means they surrender. Daenerys: pic.twitter.com/D0ckcNoZ0m — Game of Thrones Memes (@Thrones_Memes) May 14, 2019

Others expressed how angry they were about the character development, and how it was basically all thrown right out the window throughout season 8 (pun intended), while many voiced their frustration with D&D and how the last season was written.

This has been my contribution to the #GameOfThrones meme community. pic.twitter.com/Y9qDzbnBzd — Emma (@emmaf_er) May 14, 2019

The only memes helping me through season 8 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9zjXQt09MU — reïna (@melaninshwty) May 13, 2019

The D&D “kind of forgot” memes definitely took the internet by storm following fourth episode. For those who need a refresher, Benioff’s explanation about Rhaegal’s death was that while Dany “kind of forgot about the Iron fleet and Euron’s forces, they certainly haven’t forgotten about her.” Fans thought his explanation was so ridiculous that they turned it into a meme.

My favorite meme for the terrible eighth season of #GameofThrones HAS to be “We Forgot…” pic.twitter.com/A6NTal0Brg — Drunk [insert Bear here] SZN (@professorTNC) May 16, 2019

d&d: they kind of forgot they died so they came to fight for her https://t.co/Og5QpbCDjg — perri (@emiIiasclarkes) May 13, 2019

d&d: dany kind of forgot that she’s not her father, and she’s not insane, and she’s not a sadist. she’s a good targaryen she just forgot. #got #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/rm8foNf3py — jonerys #1 loyalist (@khalesus) May 13, 2019

Jaime kind of forgot that he cared about innocent lives. pic.twitter.com/MTjz2knXDa — Kingslayer (@iDexterDisciple) May 16, 2019

Here are a couple more of our favorites from the series finale of GoT below:

Lol… These memes

this is what Euron saw #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/OyAcl1N56H — Uncle Lix🇿🇲 (@Felix__Botha) May 11, 2019

the leaks were right. Only memes can get me through the rest of this #GameofThrones season. pic.twitter.com/ub1auSi4ul — Ya💤n (@TheNewBigY) May 13, 2019

Regardless of how the series ends.. I’m gonna miss memes when it’s all said and done. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/7C2TBUcM4T — Kenny (@KenpachYi) May 16, 2019

Saw this on Instagram and honestly if this season’s memes aren’t put on the Iron Throne, I don’t want it. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/0DHMuPb1y5 — A'Driane Nieves (@addyeB) May 19, 2019

I love game of thrones memes. I'm sorry. pic.twitter.com/9KXOnPNwlL — Heathen (@PsychHeathen) May 18, 2019

LMAO 😂😂😂😂 Literally this is the best meme so far on Game of Thrones season 8#got #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/QaRGP9w10l — Meme & Music 🦅 (@MandM_11) May 19, 2019

The only thing I can say about this season of @GameOfThrones is the meme game is strong….#season8isajoke pic.twitter.com/nGvQ7cQaza — Hailey Yoder (@yoder_hailey) May 14, 2019

READ NEXT: Aaron Rodgers on Game of Thrones: Best Memes & Twitter Reactions