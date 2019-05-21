How Many Viewers Tuned in During the GoT Season 8 Series Finale?

The Game of Thrones series finale, titled “The Iron Throne,” aired Sunday at 9/8c on HBO, and the episode not only broke the HBO ratings record for viewership, it also become the most watched episode of any HBO show, ever, via The Wall Street Journal.

19.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the GoT final episode in the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal, with 13.6 million viewers tuning in on the live HBO channel (the number rose to 19.3 with replays). It should come as no surprise, as GoT has been breaking records for viewership in the U.S. since season 5, but the finale set a new record-high for any and all shows on HBO.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the entire final season of the show has easily topped all records in the show’s history, with five of the six most-watched episodes in the show airing these last six weeks. Factoring in additional viewing throughout the week following the premiere, each episode has averaged 44.2 million viewers, according to HBO, and that number is expected to rise as more people rematch the series finale.

Despite the record-breaking views for the series finale, the final episode has unusually low ratings for the overall episode. As expected (since the show’s ending was never going to please everybody), many fans were disappointed with how some of the main characters’ stories wrapped up, and Twitter and IMDb were flooded with fans voicing their disapproval of episode 6. The episode is rated with a pitiful 4.4 on IMDb, with 151,671 ratings at 8:53 a.m. CST on Tuesday, May 21.

On top of low ratings for “The Iron Throne,” HBO is facing the loss of thousands of subscribers now that the show has come to an end.

“The potential wave of HBO cancellations puts the spotlight on what’s known in the industry as ‘churn,’ in which users bail on a service — whether because of price hikes or the end of a global smash hit like the eight-season epic Thrones,” NBC reports.

Although the GoT series has come to a close, there are currently three prequels and/or spinoffs in production, not to mention George R.R. Martin’s long awaited sixth book, titled The Winds of Winter, so fans of the series still have something to look forward to in the coming years.

However, only one GoT pilot, which reportedly has the working title of Bloodmoon, is making progress in development. HBO has only ordered a pilot of it, and according to HBO, it takes place “thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know.”

What were your thoughts on the final season? Were you disappointed with the series finale, or did you feel like the show wrapped up nicely? Let us know in the comments below!

READ NEXT: Game of Thrones Season 8 Finale: The Best Callback Moments in “The Iron Throne”

