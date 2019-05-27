Garrett Powell on ‘The Bachelorette:’ 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Season 15 of The Bachelorette is underway, as Hannah Brown embarks on her journey for love. One of the men vying for her heart is Garrett Powell, who already appears to have several key things in common with the Bachelorette.

As you watch season 15 unfold on ABC, here’s what you need to know about Garrett Powell:

1. He Works as a Golf Professional

Garrett Powell’s profession, as displayed on his Bachelorette “job title,” is a golf professional. This means that he makes money both by playing and teaching golf; he is currently working as an assistant golf professional at Alabama’s Shoal Creek Country Club.

He is a PGA certified golfer, and according to the Alabama and northwest Florida PGA website, his most recent tournament was on May 20 at the Camp Creek Golf Course, during which he placed “T27.”

2. He, like Hannah, Is From Alabama

Garrett grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, which is less than an hour from where Hannah was raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Both Garrett and Hannah currently live and work in Alabama. While Hannah went to college in her home state (she graduated from the University of Alabama), Garrett ventured off and attended college at Mississippi State University.

At Mississippi State, he was a quarterback on the football team and he studied professional golf management.

3. He Has Two Siblings, a Brother & a Sister

Garrett has a brother named Lindsay and a brother named Austin. Both Lindsay and Austin are married, and according to ABC’s Bachelorette bio for Garrett, his sister-in-law Jessalin is the one who got him to do this season of the reality show.

Garrett is also an uncle to his sister Lindsay and brother-in-law Ben’s son Samuel, who was born in February. Austin and Jessalin revealed on social media in March that they are (unexpectedly) pregnant with their first child.

4. His Last Public Relationship Was Last Summer

While most of Powell’s recent Instagram posts feature his work as a golf pro and promote his time on The Bachelorette, earlier photos show that he was in a relationship as recently as last summer. Based on photos shared on his and her Instagram pages, it appears that his ex-girlfriend is Sam Tucker; earliest photos of the two together date back to October 2017.

In a Q&A he hosted on his Instagram story, he revealed that his ex-girlfriend dumped him last August. This shouldn’t prove to be a problem for the development of his relationship with Hannah, as she and former Bachelor Colton Underwood were dating during his season of the reality show late last year.

5. He Had a Religious Upbringing

Hannah has been open about her faith, and it seems as though she is looking for a partner who shares at least some of her religious beliefs. In Garrett’s Instagram and Twitter bios, he writes “I am just a man with a heart and sinful hands,” alluding to his connection to his faith; Hannah’s own bio says “I love Jesus with my whole heart.”

According to an early Instagram post, Powell was baptized as an adult in September 2016. He even revealed on Instagram that his father introduced golf to him as an opportunity to have quiet time with God. His brother’s Instagram is also full of bible verses and praises to God, suggesting that their household was a religious one growing up.