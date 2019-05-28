Gingzilla the Bearded Drag Queen on ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2019

Gingzilla the Bearded Drag Queen is one of several contestants competing on this season of America’s Got Talent. AGT season 14 premieres tonight at 8/7c on NBC, and will showcase a variety of new, talented contestants. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will return to judge, alongside fellow judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and host Terry Crews.

Gingzilla is a 7 ft tall Australian native whose real name is Ben Hudson. Also referred to as the “Glamonster,” Gingzilla performed “She’s a Lady” for the judges in an exclusive clip shared by Advocate, and blew the panel away. She appeared with a beard and chest hair, a face full of makeup, feathered auburn hair, and high-heeled, thigh-high boots. Check out the clip below:

Despite her very feminine look, Gingzilla has a deep baritone voice that captivated the judges and had the audience, as well as judge Hough, up on their feet dancing and clapping along to the music.

Gingzilla’s performance on AGT was not the first time Cowell had encountered the singer, so he was likely less surprised by Gingzilla’s deep voice. She also performed for the British judge on The X Factor U.K. last year to similar reactions of shock and awe.

“I confuse people, I blur the line. And that is scary for most people,” she told Radio Times of the audience’s response to her time on The X Factor. “Gingzilla makes them question their own gender and sexuality, and how they are perceived. My embodiment of the extremes of gender — very sensual and feminine while also being macho and grotesque — elicits a visceral reaction.”

According to the Radio Times, Gingzilla is no stranger to the stage, having forged a career as an award-winning international cabaret and performance artist before finding her alter ego as Gingzilla. She has traveled far and wide and brought her popular stage show, “TheGingzilla: Glamonster vs the World,” across Britain, and even landed a spot at the Edinburgh Fringe festival early last year. According to Metro, the Edinburgh show took a look at gender equality in the 1950s and 60s, taking inspiration from the monster movies of the era.

“Gingzilla also fronted the Edinburgh show Late Night Lip Service, playing host to some of the wilder acts at the Fringe,” Metro reports.

The Sun has described Gingzilla as “super weird and super funny, she’s super talented. Full of quick costume changes, hilarious routines, stunning vocals, popular culture references and challenges to your established perception of gender.”

Before Gingzilla became Gingzilla, Ben Hudson had already established a successful career as a cabaret performer under his own name. Check out a clip from the 2014 International Cabaret Contest above.

Taking a look back at Gingzilla’s performance on The X Factor, Cowell was impressed with her performance, telling the singer “You know what it is Ginge – your voice is better than even you know.” She also left judge Robbie Williams “deliciously confused.”

Will Gingzilla be able to wow Cowell and the rest of the AGT judges this time around? Fans will have to wait and see what this season has in store for them. Tune in tonight at 8/7c on NBC to catch the season 14 premiere of the show, and let us know in the comments below who your favorite act is.

