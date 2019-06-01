‘Good Omens’ Ratings & Reviews: IMDB, Rotten Tomatoes & More [NO SPOILERS]

Good Omens has just released on Amazon, and it’s already a hit. Here are the Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB ratings and reviews for the hit series.

On IMDB, Good Omens has a stellar 8.8 out of 10 rating so far with 1,188 reviews. The synopsis for the series reads: “A tale of the bungling of Armageddon features an angel, a demon, an eleven-year-old Antichrist, and a doom-saying witch.”

Episode 1 has an 8.4 out of 10 rating on IMDB. One reviewer wrote, “So far the show has kept up the spirit of the book quite well.”

Here are some more IMDB reviews:

“This adaption was BRILLIANTLY done! It’s been 20 years since I read this book, and it was like watching the story come alive on screen. A very faithful adaption versus a tale that was just inspired by the source material.”

“Good job guys got the perfect balance of thrill and comedy combined.”

“After waiting eight months for this show to come out I can say that the wait was definitely worth it. The chemistry between the two main characters and actors is beautiful. Someone give this show a bafta already.”

“Just finished all the episodes and I have to say that as a Christian and Conservative I really liked the show. I was worried at first because the typical formula for Hollywood is don’t offend anyone unless they are Christians or Conservatives…then you can have a field day and offend them all you want. But this show did not adhere to that Hollywood standard. There were even some made up Biblical twists that I found funny, interesting and thought provoking.”

Meanwhile, on Rotten Tomatoes, the miniseries has an audience score of 94 percent with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 93 users. The Tomatometer is at 79 percent with an average rating of 6.94 out of 10 and 53 season reviews.

The audience score is phenomenal. Personally, I tend to gravitate toward audience reviews over critics’ reviews. Here’s what a few people wrote on Rotten Tomatoes:

“This is the most faithful adaptation I have ever seen, which is as it should be. I’d like to think that Terry would be proud.”

“Great cast, fantastic story. It manages to stay very true to the original work but at the same time adding its own twists. There is a wonderfully colorful world that I hope we get to explore for years to come.”

“Absolutely LOVED Good Omens! Just sassy, sweet, snarky enough to be perfect.”

Meanwhile on Amazon, the show has 4.5 stars out of 5 with 202 reviews total. That’s really impressive. Here are some customer reviews:

“Adaptations can be hit or miss. So I’m delighted to say this is a home run. Good Omens the TV show has kept incredibly true to the book, and the, frankly fantastic, acting of Michael Sheen and David Tennant keep the viewer wonderfully entertained.”

“I’ve waited for decades it seems to be able to watch Good Omens. Watching project after project of Gaiman’s come to the screen, I often wondered, why not something as great as Good Omens? I guess it was waiting for David Tenant to perfect his craft. I really couldn’t imagine a better Angel/Demon team any better than Sheen and Tenant.”

Of course, not everyone loved the show, but the positive reviews far outweigh the negative reviews. If you’re on the fence about watching the series, these reviews should be enough to convince you to give it a try.