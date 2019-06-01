‘Good Omens’ Season 2: Is the Series Returning for a Second Season?

If you’re like many others, you’ve already binged Good Omens, which was released on May 31, 2019 on Amazon. With only six episodes in the series, it’s an easy and entertaining show to watch quickly. But is it returning for a second season? Unfortunately, signs at this time point to “no.”

The show was designed as a limited run miniseries based on a single book, Good Omens, by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Pratchett died in 2015 of early-onset Alzheimer’s, leaving his many fans heartbroken. Although he and Gaiman had discussed ideas for a second novel, a sequel hadn’t been written. This is why the show is unlikely to return. (Perhaps, somewhere in a parallel universe, there are more novels in the Good Omens series.)

At last year’s Comic Con, Gaiman told Den of Geek:

It’s a book, it’s a limited series, and we start at the beginning, we go to the end, we’re done, we walk away hopefully with people incredibly happy, smelling of roses, and with people saying, ‘Why can’t you do more?’ And we say, ‘Because Terry and I only ever wrote the one book.’

Fans who watch the series will feel like it’s set up for a continuation. Gaiman has said in the past that he and Pratchett did plot out a sequel to the book, but they never wrote it. He said that they believed if people liked the novel enough, they could go back and write more.

Variety reported that the sequel even had a title: “668: The Neighbor and the Beast.” Gaiman said some of the ideas for the sequel were worked into the TV series. “A lot of the trappings and the idea of what propelled book two into existence wound up integral to what I did in Good Omens the TV series.” Some of the characters they talked about, for example, ended up in the TV series, Variety noted.

So, unfortunately, it looks like we won’t be seeing a second season of Good Omens, no matter how great the reviews are. (Of course, this is always subject to change, but all indications right now point to this being the finale of the series.)