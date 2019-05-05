Why Isn’t ‘Good Witch’ Season 5 Airing Tonight? When Does It Return?

Many fans of Good Witch were expecting the Hallmark favorite to air tonight. But instead, if you tune in you’ll be seeing a new episode of When Calls the Heart. What happened? Is Season 5 of Good Witch still going to premiere soon? The answer is yes, but it’s delayed.

After Lori Loughlin was fired from Hallmark due to the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, Hallmark temporarily put the show on hold while they debated what to do next. Now they’re bringing the show back after a long hiatus to cut Loughlin’s scenes from the season, but this is also causing a delay for Good Witch.

May 5, 2019 (tonight) was supposed to be the date that Good Witch Season 5 was returning to Hallmark. You can see an old screenshot from Hallmark’s website with that date:

Now Good Witch fans will have to wait a bit longer. Good Witch returns to Hallmark for Season 5 with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 9 and Monday, June 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern. After that, the show will return to airing just on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern.

When asked on their Facebook page about Good Witch right after the announcement about When Calls the Heart‘s return, Hallmark responded, “The new season of Good Witch stars with a special event (do we hear wedding bells?) of back to back episodes on June 9 and 10 at 8 pm/7c!”

If you’re wondering what happened to When Calls the Heart, here’s a quick recap. Hallmark let Loughlin go following allegations that she was involved in the “Operation Varsity Blues” scandal. That included ending her Garage Sales Mysteries series too.

And now Lori Loughlin dropped by @hallmarkchannel in the wake of #OperationVarsityBlues. Statement from Crown Media pic.twitter.com/8piJ3LIC4b — Jason Nathanson (@ABCNewsJason) March 14, 2019

Loughlin was filming for Hallmark when she surrendered to the FBI and was arraigned in federal court in Los Angeles. Hallmark hasn’t officially said how they’re handling Loughlin’s character, but Fox News noted that sources said creative editing might be used to remove her from the rest of the season. EW is reporting the same. In fact, EW added that because of the editing needed to remove Abigail from the season, Season 6 will have one fewer episode than originally planned.

We’re glad that Good Witch is going to return, but it’s going to be tough to wait another month. At least Good Witch won’t be competing with new Game of Thrones episodes like When Calls the Heart will.