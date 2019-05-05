‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4 Spoilers: GoT Cast Death Leaks & Predictions

If you are looking for details about who might live and die in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4, along with Episodes 5 and 6, then this post is the right one for you. The current major leaks and predictions circulating don’t really specify if they are for Episode 4, 5, or 6, so if any of these are correct, then they could be for any point in the rest of the season. Read on for more details. This article will potentially have MAJOR death spoilers for Season 8 Episode 4 — along with Episodes 5 and 6 — (including possible deaths) if any of these leaks, rumors, or predictions are correct.

Cast Spoilers for ‘Game of Thrones’ Episode 4

From the trailer, we can clearly see that Episode 4 will be taking place in both Winterfell and King’s Landing. At Winterfell, the characters will be mourning the dead and paying their respects, while also preparing for the next battle to come. We’ll see Sansa, Daenerys, Jon Snow, Tyrion, Varys, Missandei, Grey Worm, Bran, Jaime, Brienne, and both of Daenerys’ dragons. It’s likely that her dragon Rhaegal will be dealing with some pretty severe injuries, but he seems to be doing OK since one clip shows him flying with Drogon.

A good portion of the episode will also return to King’s Landing, with Cersei, Euron Greyjoy, The Mountain, and Qyburn. Many theories suggest that Cleganebowl could be happening soon between the Mountain and the Hound, but it’s unlikely to be today.

Another big rumor circulating is that Catelyn Stark might make a cameo soon, more likely in a flashback than as the long-awaited Lady Stoneheart. (Remember, her body was never recovered. In Season 4 Episode 1, Sansa told Tyrion that her mother’s body was thrown into a river.) According to this Reddit post (warning: it’s in a spoiler heavy subreddit), a comment deleted from Watchers on the Wall noted that some Irish websites reported that Michelle Fairley would be making an appearance in Episode 3. That did not happen, but there is still a rumor circulating that we will see Catelyn in a flashback before the series is over.

Death Predictions, Spoilers & Theories Roundup

Numerous spoilers and leaks have surfaced about who will live and who will die over the next three episodes, along with plenty of theories from fans. The problem with the spoilers and leaks is that no one knows which are fake and which are true (if any are true at all.) In fact, almost ever spoiler leak has missed a prediction or two, so no one’s spoilers can be 100 percent trusted. Still, below could be major death spoilers if any of these are accurate.

One major leak that’s been circulating predicts that Jon will kill Daenerys for some reason, possibly after she somehow transforms into a new version of the Mad King. This has been circulating since before the season aired (along with a rumor that Dany is pregnant.) The original source of the leak was an anonymous poster on Reddit’s Freefolk subreddit here. (Note: this subreddit is spoiler heavy and does not warn before spoilers.) The poster listed a number of leaks for Episode 3 that were accurate, except for a prediction that Arya would leap from a tree, which she did not. The poster also inaccurately predicted that Jon would kill Viserion, which he did not. But other twists were correct. This poster said that their leaks for Episode 3 came from his brother, who was on the crew. However, they also shared one additional leak that his brother did not see but was only a rumor shared with him by someone else on a different crew. THAT is the source of the rumor that Jon would kill Dany. The poster recently wrote: “It is entirely possible that it was a false ending that they filmed. This definitely isn’t 100% and my brother is useless and doesn’t know anymore either, sorry!”

The throwaway account also wrote just five days ago: “Yeah so he spent 6 months working in Ireland and he didn’t work on any of the King’s Landing bits. He only heard about the Dany part from a friend on another unit so it’s not something he saw himself and, as it got posted online at the time, it could have changed and they may have filmed several different scenes to prevent leaks so I wouldn’t count on it being true!”

So far, Dany has shown no sign of being power hungry or mad like her father this season. Some theorize that Bran caused the Mad King to go crazy and maybe will do the same for Dany. But that might be a bit of a reach.

There are also leaks and rumors going around indicating that Jaime might die in Episode 5 or 6, although how is not known. (There were also leaks indicating that he would die in the Battle of Winterfell, and those were obviously wrong.) The basic idea is that Arya might take his face to sneak attack and kill Cersei. This is based on the “green eyes” statement that Melisandre told her last week. “Blue eyes” might indicate the Night King, “brown eyes” the Freys, and “green eyes” finally Cersei.

Some believe the Golden Company will betray Cersei, revealing themselves to be Targaryens. Although it is indeed possible that the Golden Company will betray Cersei, the Targaryen part is unlikely to happen. The GC-Targaryen storyline is covered in the books, but it has not been mentioned once or hinted at in the TV show.

EW reported that secrecy for Episode 6 was so extreme that only people with special badges were allowed on set and some scenes were even filmed on a closed set. In addition, I’ve heard rumors that HBO has shot multiple endings and multiple deaths, so leaks we do hear may or may not be accurate. With that in mind, you can decide for yourself if the leaks and death predictions above were accurate or not.

