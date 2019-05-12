‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Spoilers: GoT Cast Death Leaks & Predictions

The night is dark and full of spoilers and they’re all in this article. If you are looking for details about who might live and die in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5, along with the finale next week, then this post is for you. But beware: many spoilers currently circulating are contradictory and confusing. If any of these are correct, then they could be relevant for either tonight or next week. Read on for more details. This article will potentially have MAJOR death spoilers for Season 8 Episodes 5 and 6 (including possible deaths) if any of these leaks, rumors, or predictions are correct.

Cast Spoilers for ‘Game of Thrones’ Episode 5

From the trailer, we can clearly see that Episode 5 will be taking place in Dragonstone and King’s Landing, at the very least. Jon and Dany will have a serious conversation at Dragonstone, but it’s unclear if this is before or after Jon Snow faces King’s Landing with his huge army and the Golden Company stands guarding King’s Landing. There are also rumors of Cleganebowl in the works, but those are thus far only rumors.

The biggest cast rumor is the appearance of Toby Osmond in tonight’s episode, a new cast member appearing for the first time. The rumor is that Toby Osmond might be cast as the new Prince of Dorne. Last week we heard, simply in passing, that the Prince of Dorne had pledged his fealty to Daenerys. Unconfirmed rumors are that Osmond will be playing that role.

Winter is Coming predicts he will be in Episode 5, but possibly not until Episode 6. They predict he is the Prince of Dorne, possibly featured in a scene filmed in Seville, Spain at the Dragonpit location. A leak states that the Dragonpit scene will feature someone wearing golden armor or a golden outfit. That could mean either Dorne or the Golden Company. Osmond described his role as being “royal,” which leads more to the idea of being the Prince of Dorne. With Oberyn Martell killed by the Mountain and Doran Martell and Trystane killed by the Sand Snakes, the Martell family is gone. Osmond is likely playing either the member of a new ruling family or perhaps Qentyn Martell, another son of Doran mentioned in the books but not in the show.

In the screenshot above, Osmond described himself as having “completed filming a great royal role in the next (and final) series of an epic network fantasy saga (airing Spring 2019.)”

Next are two more cast rumors that likely won’t end up happening:

One was the rumor that Catelyn Stark might make a cameo, more likely in a flashback than as the long-awaited Lady Stoneheart. According to this Reddit post (warning: it’s in a spoiler heavy subreddit), a comment deleted from Watchers on the Wall noted that some Irish websites reported that Michelle Fairley would be making an appearance in Episode 3. That did not happen, so the chances of a later appearance grow less and less likely.

Still another rumor is that Stephen Dillane will return to Game of Thrones. This rumor was given a little more credibility from a tweet from HBO UK, but it was supposed to happen in Episode 4 and it didn’t:

We never saw Stannis die we never saw Stannis die we never saw Stannis die we never saw Stannis die pic.twitter.com/ci2zoearcQ — HBO (@HBO_UK) May 4, 2019

Death Predictions, Spoilers & Theories Roundup

Numerous spoilers and leaks have surfaced about who will live and who will die over the final two episodes, along with plenty of theories from fans. New spoilers have released just this week and they’re contradicting other spoilers, so no one’s really sure who to believe (or if any of them are accurate.) Still, below could be major death spoilers if any of these are accurate.

The Jon Snow & Dany Leak:

One major leak that’s been circulating predicts that Jon will kill Daenerys for some reason, possibly after she somehow transforms into a new version of the Mad King. This has been circulating since before the season aired (along with a rumor that Dany is pregnant.) The original source of the leak was an anonymous poster on Reddit’s Freefolk subreddit here. (Note: this subreddit is spoiler heavy and does not warn before spoilers.)

The poster listed a number of leaks for Episode 3 that were accurate, except for a prediction that Arya would leap from a tree, which she did not. The poster also inaccurately predicted that Jon would kill undead Viserion, which he did not. But other twists were correct. However, there’s a twist: this poster said their leaks for Episode 3 came from his brother, who was on the crew. However, they said their leak about Jon Snow and Dany came from a rumor his brother heard but did not see himself, unlike Episode 3. The poster recently wrote: “It is entirely possible that it was a false ending that they filmed. This definitely isn’t 100% and my brother is useless and doesn’t know anymore either, sorry!”

Until last week, there was no indication of Dany going mad. And personally, I’m still not buying this “Dany is becoming the Mad King” theory. (See my post here on why Sansa and Cersei are more like a Mad Queen than Dany.) The Mad King was so crazy that he wanted his own people to die rather than someone else take control. Dany is not like this.

The throwaway account also wrote last week: “Yeah so he spent 6 months working in Ireland and he didn’t work on any of the King’s Landing bits. He only heard about the Dany part from a friend on another unit so it’s not something he saw himself and, as it got posted online at the time, it could have changed and they may have filmed several different scenes to prevent leaks so I wouldn’t count on it being true!”

It should be noted that newer leaks completely contradict the Jon-Dany leak above.

The Jaime Leaks:

There are also leaks and rumors going around indicating that Jaime might die in Episode 5 or 6, although how is not known. (There were also leaks indicating that he would die in the Battle of Winterfell, and those were obviously wrong.) The basic idea is that Arya might take his face to sneak attack and kill Cersei. This is based on the “green eyes” statement that Melisandre told her last week. “Blue eyes” might indicate the Night King, “brown eyes” the Freys, and “green eyes” finally Cersei. But the original leak guessed Jaime would die in Episode 3 or 4, so I’m not sure if this one should be taken seriously.

The Golden Company Predictions:

Some believe the Golden Company will betray Cersei, revealing themselves to be Targaryens. Although it is indeed possible that the Golden Company will betray Cersei, the Targaryen part is unlikely to happen. The GC-Targaryen storyline is covered in the books, but it has not been mentioned once or hinted at in the TV show.

The Tyrion Leak:

There’s also a big theory/leak going around that Tyrion is going to somehow betray Daenerys and then will be killed as a result after a trial. This is from a leaker named Friki whose leaks are often posted on the subreddit Freefolk and are somewhat reliable. However, proponents of this leak have stated that they believe less and less with each passing episode that it’s true. Last week Tyrion argued against Varys’ treasonous statements. I would guess that it’s more likely that Varys will be the one executed for treason, if anyone is.

The New Spanish Happy Ending Leaks:

Just this week, a counter leak presented itself on r/freefolk that was written in Spanish. This seems to jive some with official HBO Mother’s Day cards that were released on May 9. These “happier ending” leaks say that Daenerys is not going mad and she and Jon will reconcile. The leaks are much more detailed than that and compilations can be read here. They also suggest that Dany will have a new sword, as was shown in HBO’s Mother’s Day card.

And yet another set of contradicting leaks:

Meanwhile, another Redditor posted leaks that he later deleted because he “likes his job too much.” Those leaks were saved here, but their authenticity is debated. They say, in a nutshell, that Jon won’t turn mad, Yara will be in Episode 5 and her forces will attack on land and water, we’ll see two more Bran flashbacks, Melisandre will still be relevant somehow, Dany is not pregnant, and someone other than Dany will control Drogon at some point. There are more at the link above. As you can see, some of these contradict other leaks, so it’s anyone’s guess at this point what’s real and what’s not.

The trigger warning leak:

There’s also a tweet from someone who hasn’t seen the whole episode but claims that Season 5 should come with a trigger warning due to implied sexual assault. Here are the tweets:

EW reported that secrecy for Episode 6 was so extreme that only people with special badges were allowed on set and some scenes were even filmed on a closed set. In addition, I’ve heard rumors that HBO has shot multiple endings and multiple deaths, so leaks we do hear may or may not be accurate. With that in mind, you can decide for yourself if the leaks and death predictions above were accurate or not.

