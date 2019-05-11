‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season 8 Episode 5 Schedule: Time, TV Channel, Titles, & Dates

We’re nearing the end for Game of Thrones, sadly enough. Only two episodes are left, including the Mother’s Day episode. We’re definitely not ready to say goodbye to the series. Here’s a look at HBO’s schedule and details for the last two episodes.

Episode Titles & Details

Out of everything we know about the Season 8 schedule, the episode titles are the toughest to learn. HBO seems to be releasing titles later and later. In fact, the last couple episodes haven’t seen titles released until after the episodes aired, with stand-in titles before that with just the episode number. (This week’s episode is Episode 72 and the finale is Episode 73.)

Episode 1 of Season 8 was called “Winterfell,” but that title was not released until right when the episode aired. The title for Episode 2 was “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” There was actually a lot of deeper meaning and layers to that episode title, which you can read about in Heavy’s story here. The title for Episode 3 was “The Long Night.” That was one of the many titles “leaked” or guessed. It was also a reference to the mythical Long Night that a coming prequel is rumored to be exploring. Episode 4 was called “The Last of the Starks.”

And now here we are, waiting on Episode 5’s title. The main rumor right now is “Ice and Fire.” At one point, Wikipedia was edited to list the upcoming Season 8 episode titles as Winterfell (3), Exodus (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6). These were wrong. A separate rumored list claimed the titles would be Winter is Here (2), The Battle for Dawn (3), A Man with Honor (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6.) These were also wrong.

TV Guide’s description for Episode 5 reads: “The Night King finally breaches the Wall alongside a full-grown dragon under his command. New alliances and betrayals determine the fate of everyone in Westeros…” This has been TV Guide’s description for all the episodes this season so far, so there’s nothing new here.

Season 8 Episode 5 Release Date & Time

The fifth episode of Season 8 will release on Sunday, May 12, 2019. The finale will air next week at the same time. Unfortunately, there will only be six episodes, so next week’s is the last. (Note: The release date for Season 8 Episode 5 in the UK is May 13.)

Each episode of Game of Thrones will air at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. (In the UK, it will air May 13 at 2 a.m. BST and then later at 9 p.m. BST) Episode 5 is scheduled to end at 10:22 p.m. Eastern.

Season 8 Schedule

Episodes will air every Sunday consecutively. This includes Mother’s Day on May 12, when Episode 5 airs. The final episode will air on May 19.

Season 8 Episode Lengths

Unfortunately, the first two episodes weren’t as long as fans were hoping. But starting with Episode 3, the runtimes finally came close to feature-movie length. This means that this week’s Episode 5 will be two minutes longer than last week, but a couple minutes shorter than Episode 3.

Episode 1: 54 minutes

Episode 2: 58 minutes

Episode 3: 1 hour 22 minutes

Episode 4: 1 hour 18 minutes

Episode 5: 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 6: 1 hour 20 minutes.

No episode is exactly hitting the 90-minute length that we had originally expected, but the last four episodes get close.

Season 8 Channels

Game of Thrones will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. Here is a list of the stations that are airing Game of Thrones around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)

Arab League OSN, MBC4 Argentina HBO Argentina Asia HBO Asia (in 23 territories) Australia Showcase Austria Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Bangladesh HBO Belgium 2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux Bosnia and Herzegovina HBO Brazil HBO Brazil Bulgaria HBO Bulgaria Canada HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase China CCTV-1 (censored version) Colombia HBO Croatia HBO, HRT Cyprus ANT1 Cyprus Czech Republic HBO, CT2 Denmark HBO Nordic, C More, TV3 Estonia Fox Life, ETV2 Finland HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2 France OCS Choc, Canal+ Germany Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Greece NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV Hungary HBO Iceland Stöð 2 India HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD Ireland Sky Atlantic Israel Yes Oh Italy Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4 Japan Star Channel Kosovo Klan Kosova Latvia Fox Life Lithuania BTV Macedonia HBO Malaysia HBO Asia Mexico HBO Moldova HBO Montenegro HBO Netherlands Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4 New Zealand SoHo, Prime Norway HBO Nordic, C More, NRK Pakistan HBO Pakistan Philippines HBO Philippines Poland HBO Portugal Syfy Romania HBO Russia Fox Life, Ren-TV Serbia HBO Slovakia HBO Slovenia Kanal A, HBO South Africa M-Net South Korea SCREEN Spain Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta Sweden HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1 Switzerland TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse Taiwan HBO Thailand HBO Turkey CNBC-e, e2, tvyo Ukraine TET, 1+1 United Kingdom Sky Atlantic, Sky1 United States HBO

To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

