GoT Schedule: How Many Episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ Are Left After Tonight?

After waiting so long for Game of Thrones to return, it doesn’t seem possible that the series could already be almost over. How many episodes are left in the season to wrap everything up? Is there enough time to answer all our questions and complete all the different plotlines in the series? Read on for more details.

After tonight’s episode, there are just two episodes left in Game of Thrones‘ final season 8. Yes, that’s right. Each episode is airing consecutively with no weeks off, so the show only has two weeks left to go. It’s tough to believe the show is already so close to ending.

Here’s the remaining schedule for the final season:

Episode 4: May 5, 2019: 1 hour 18 minutes (directed by David Nutter)

Episode 5: May 12, 2019 (yes, on Mother’s Day): 1 hour 20 minutes (directed by Miguel Sapochnik)

Episode 6/Finale: May 19, 2019: 1 hour 20 minutes (directed by David Benioff & D.B. Weiss)

Each episode of Game of Thrones airs at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central in the U.S.

West coast viewers can only watch at 6 p.m. Pacific with the rest of the country if they are using HBO NOW or HBO GO. If you’re in the West Coast and watching HBO on TV, you’ll have to wait until 9 p.m. Pacific, a few hours after everyone else. In the UK, the final episode will air on May 20, 2019 at 2 a.m. BST, with a repeat on May 20 at 9 p.m. BST.

To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

The season only has six episodes total, with the finale being 1 hour and 20 minutes long. After that, we’ll have a long watch until the spinoff prequels air. A premiere date for the first prequel is not yet known, but HBO has hinted that we might see the prequel series in 2020, but definitely not any time in 2019.

The prequel series is rumored to be about The Long Night, which will give us a deeper understanding of the White Walkers and the Night King’s history, along with Bran the Builder.

If you need something to tide you over until then, consider watching Westworld when it returns to HBO in 2020. You can catch up on the first two seasons on HBO now. Amazon is also expected to be kicking off its Lord of the Ring series at some point in the near future. It likely won’t be here until 2021.

The Witcher is also expected to be released sometime in 2019 on Netflix. Some think this fantasy series might be a good alternative.

Another option is His Dark Materials, an eight-part series commissioned by BBC that will also air on HBO.

If you like scifi, you might want to subscribe to CBS All Access to watch Star Trek: Discovery, which is a more serious Star Trek series.

