Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 – The Best GoT Quotes From the Episode

Episode 4 of Game of Thrones’ final season airs tonight. With only 3 episodes left in the series, fans can expect that every exchange between characters holds significance, which means the episode will feature a number of memorable quotes.
Here are some of the humorous, sentimental, and important quotes from season 8 episode 2:
Beware of spoilers for Season 8 Episode 4 below.
“They were the shields that guarded the realms of men, and we shall never see their like again.” – Jon Snow, of those they lost in the Battle at Winterfell. The quote is a callback to what the Night’s Watch said when burying their dead brothers.
Gendry to the Hound: “Have you seen Arya?”
The Hound: “You can still smell the burning bodies, and that’s where your mind is at?”
“The Lord Gendry Baratheon, of Storm’s End” – Davos, after Dany legitimized him at their celebratory feast.
“You don’t want it?” – Tyrion to Bran, after telling him he is rightfully the Lord of Winterfell.
“I don’t really want anymore.” – Bran
“I envy you.” – Tyrion
“You shouldn’t envy me. Mostly I live in the past.” – Bran
“Vomiting is not celebrating.” – Jon Snow
“Yes it is.” – Dany
“He got what he deserved, and I gave it to him.” – Sansa to The Hound, about Ramsey Bolton
“How?” – The Hound
“Hounds.” – Sansa
“I’ve never slept with a knight before.” – Jaime to Brienne
“I’ve never slept with anyone before.” – Brienne