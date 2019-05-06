Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 – The Best GoT Quotes From the Episode

Episode 4 of Game of Thrones’ final season airs tonight. With only 3 episodes left in the series, fans can expect that every exchange between characters holds significance, which means the episode will feature a number of memorable quotes.

Here are some of the humorous, sentimental, and important quotes from season 8 episode 2:

Beware of spoilers for Season 8 Episode 4 below.

“They were the shields that guarded the realms of men, and we shall never see their like again.” – Jon Snow, of those they lost in the Battle at Winterfell. The quote is a callback to what the Night’s Watch said when burying their dead brothers.

Gendry to the Hound: “Have you seen Arya?”

The Hound: “You can still smell the burning bodies, and that’s where your mind is at?”

“The Lord Gendry Baratheon, of Storm’s End” – Davos, after Dany legitimized him at their celebratory feast.

“You don’t want it?” – Tyrion to Bran, after telling him he is rightfully the Lord of Winterfell.

“I don’t really want anymore.” – Bran

“I envy you.” – Tyrion

“You shouldn’t envy me. Mostly I live in the past.” – Bran

“Vomiting is not celebrating.” – Jon Snow

“Yes it is.” – Dany

“He got what he deserved, and I gave it to him.” – Sansa to The Hound, about Ramsey Bolton

“How?” – The Hound

“Hounds.” – Sansa

“I’ve never slept with a knight before.” – Jaime to Brienne

“I’ve never slept with anyone before.” – Brienne