Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 – The Best GoT Quotes From the Episode

Tonight is the second to last episode of Game of Thrones season 8, which means we are only one episode away from the series finale. As the mega-hit HBO show comes to a conclusion, every line of dialogue should hold significance to the story’s endgame. Furthermore, the writers are servicing their dedicated fans with funny moments and quotes and callbacks to past seasons’ interactions.

Beware of spoilers for season 8 episode 5 below.

Here are some of the best quotes and moments from tonight’s episode:

“What have I told you, Martha?” – Varys

“The greater the risk, the greater the reward.” – Martha

“They say that every time a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin and the world holds its breath.” – Varys to Jon

“She is my queen.” – Jon, cutting off Varys as he tried to convince him that he would be the best ruler for the throne.

“I hope I deserved it. Truly, I do. I hope I’m wrong. Goodbye, old friend.” – Varys to Tyrion, before his execution.

“Lord Varys. I, Daenerys of House Targaryen, First of My Name, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons, sentence you to die. Dracarys.” – Dany