Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 – Quotes From GOT Series Finale

The series finale of Game of Thrones aired tonight on HBO at 9pm, and millions around the world were watching. At its best, the show gave its audience not only visually stunning battles and CGI sequences, as well as thought-provoking, heartfelt, and humorous dialogue between its characters.

As the cast, crew, and its fans said goodbye to the mega-hit series that aired 8 seasons over the course of 10 years, the final episode delivered a number of memorable moments and quotes.

Here are some of the best quotes from the series finale episode of Game of Thrones:

“In the name of the one true queen, Daenerys Targaryen, I sentence you to die.” – Greyworm, to their Lannister army prisoners after the battle in King’s Landing.

“You kept all your promises to me… You gave me the seven kingdoms.” – Daenerys to her army, after their victory.

“She’s everyone’s queen now.” – Jon to Arya

“Try telling Sansa that.” – Arya

“I betrayed my closest friend. Now Varys’s ashes can tell my ashes ‘See? I told you.'” – Tyrion

“Everywhere she goes, evil men die and we cheer her for it. And she grows more sure that she is good and right.” – Tyrion

“Love is more powerful than reason. We all know that.” – Tyrion

“Love is the death of duty” – Jon

“You just came up with that?” – Tyrion

“Maester Aemon said it a long time ago.” – Jon

“You are my queen. Now and always.” – Jon to Dany, before stabbing and killing her.