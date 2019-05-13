Did Grey Worm or Jon Snow Live or Die in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5?

A lot was happening during Game of Thrones‘ most recent episode, and fans are still trying to piece together everything. A big question on fans’ minds is whether Grey Worm or Jon Snow died during the episode. Read on for details. This post has major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 5.

Despite the preview for next week not being clear about it, we can definitively say that both Grey Worm and Jon Snow lived through Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5. We know this based on deduction more than anything else, because neither character was shown in the trailer for next week.

A lot of attention was paid to each character’s death in Season 8 Episode 5. If either Grey Worm or Jon Snow had died in the battle, their deaths would have been clearly shown and there would be no room for confusion.

The last time we saw Jon Snow, he was leading a group of people out of King’s Landing and away from the fire of Drogon. He was very much alive and not injured in any way. He and Davos were leading people away from the danger.

Grey Worm was also alive and well at the end, the last time we saw him. We last saw him before Jon Snow and he also was not injured in the slightest, and was killing King’s Landing fighters who had previously surrendered. They were all forced to fight again when Dany and Drogon started burning everyone.

So it’s safe to say that both Grey Worm and Jon Snow survived, since the last time we saw either of them they were clearly alive and well.

Here’s who died on the show tonight:

Euron

Jaime

Cersei

Qyburn

Varys

The Mountain

The Hound

Harry Strickland of the Golden Company

Thousands of innocents

Thousands in the Golden Company, Lannister’s guard, and in Dany & Jon’s armies

Cersei and Jaime’s unborn baby

Grey Worm and Jon Snow made it out just fine, even if you didn’t see them in the trailer for the finale.