Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Finale Spoilers

Grey’s Anatomy season 15 comes to an end tonight, and it looks like the season finale is going to be packed full of action, emotion and maybe even a few deaths, so fans better prepare themselves for one emotional episode.

This article will explore some of tonight’s episode promo in detail, so this is your official SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you aren’t caught up on the series or season, and if you don’t want anything ruined before you get to watch tonight’s episode, especially if you haven’t caught up to the finale quite yet.

The penultimate episode, which aired last Thursday night (May 9), saw Dr. Owen Hunt, Dr. Levi Schmitt and Frances Pinfield involved in a serious road accident as a result of bad fog. The promo for tonight’s episode shows the aftermath of accident unfolding, as Dr. Atticus Lincoln and Dr. Miranda Bailey try desperately to figure out what’s going on as calls are pouring in about the accident.

“We’re getting calls about a pile-up on the freeway,” Dr. Bailey in the promo above, while Dr. Lincoln notes that the fog is so thick that no ambulance has been able to make it through yet.

Meanwhile, Dr. Teddy Altman is in labor and panicking about giving birth in Amelia’s car, and Dr. Andrew DeLuca is facing the repercussions of his shocking confession when he is taken away in handcuffs by authorities.

As fans and viewers know, DeLuca took the fall for Dr. Meredith Grey after she committed insurance fraud to save a girl’s life. But Bailey suspects something isn’t right about his confession, and confronts Dr. Richard Webber.

“I don’t think he did it alone,” she says to Webber. “You wouldn’t know anything about that, would you?”

Aside from the obvious fallout of DeLuca’s choice to protect Grey, and the aftermath of the crash, the promo doesn’t give away too much of what else to expect from tonight’s episode (most likely so the episode still keeps some semblance of suspense and surprises for viewers). However, fans of the show have been trying to decide who they think will die on tonight’s episode, with many viewers expecting either Jackson, Owen, or (we really hope not) the pregnant-and-in-labor Teddy, as well as at least one intern.

Who do you think will die on tonight’s season 15 finale of Grey’s Anatomy? Take our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

However emotional the season 15 finale might be, fans can rejoice since the medical drama was renewed for seasons 16 and 17 by ABC, with Pompeo extending her contract. Tune in tonight at 8/7c on ABC to catch the season 15 finale.

