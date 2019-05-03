Gypsy Rose & Dee Dee Blanchard’s Pink House: Photos of the Home in Real Life

Since The Act began airing on YouTube, the former Springfield, Missouri home of Gypsy and Dee Dee Blanchard has become somewhat of a tourist attraction. Although Dee Dee was never officially diagnosed with Munchausen Syndrome by proxy because she died before she could be evaluated, her symptoms all seem to match the mental disorder. Dee Dee pretended her daughter Gypsy had serious illnesses and forced her to have unnecessary treatments like a feeding tube and the removal of her teeth. She also pretended Gypsy was younger than she was, so she could maintain control of Gypsy longer. In 2015, Gypsy’s boyfriend Nick Godejohn murdered Dee Dee in their Missouri home, with Gypsy’s encouragement. Nick is serving a life sentence and Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Blanchard home, meanwhile, has become a bit of a tourist destination.

Neighbors have noticed a surge in visits to the Blanchard home after the airing of The Act, Newsweek reported. Many people stop outside the pink home and take photos, while some even walk on the property or look in the windows.

The tourist trend is real. Here are a number of posts from people on Facebook sharing photos of the Blanchard’s real-life home. The real-life home is now painted grey, not pink.

The first thing people notice is that the house isn’t pink. This photo was shared by Kimball Crum on Facebook:

One person commented, “It’s not pink!” Crum responded, “Yeah, I guess they repainted it when they got ready to sell after the murder.”

Mikayla McAdoo, a realtor, posted a photo on Facebook wondering who she could talk to about possibly listing the house:

McAdoo noted that the house is not on the market, but she wanted to change that. The house was indeed originally pink, but has since been painted.

Here’s a closer look at a photo shared by Skylar Barrett on Facebook:

Rhonda Lynn Range shared this photo on April 1 on Facebook:

And here’s a post from Mystic Mom’s Paranormal:

In 2015, Springfield News-Leader shared that Greene County Public Administrator David Yancey was appointed the estate’s personal representative because no one was available to be named the representative of the property. The house needed a representative so it could be protected from vandalism and other issues. Habitat for Humanity of Springfield had also filed two claims against the estate, saying they were owed money on two promissory notes and deeds of trust. In total, they claimed they were owed $49,328.91. In 2015, the home was valued at $72,500.

Here’s a photo from 2015. You can clearly see the former pink coloring in the picture.

Murder victim Dee Dee Blancharde's home listed on real estate website. Is it for sale? –>http://t.co/bSRMrei16t pic.twitter.com/2G8d6JYLYB — ksprnews (@ksprnews) July 18, 2015

The home that’s seen in The Act isn’t the Blanchard’s actual home, Newsweek clarified. A copy of the house was built in Effingham, Georgia, but fans are visiting the real-life house in Missouri.