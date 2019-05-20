Gyth Rigdon Mother & Father: Who Are His Parents & Family?

Gyth Rigdon, a Top 4 finalist on Season 16 on NBC’s The Voice, has never been shy about crediting his father Paul Rigdon for his success. In fact, the America-loving country singer told Parade that his Dad’s appearance on the show was the “secret weapon” to his continuing success.

Raised by Paul, a single father, Gyth and his brothers grew up living the quintessential farm life. While his dad was a highly successful horse racing trainer, and always brought his son to the tracks as a kid, Paul never pressured him into following his own foot steps. “My dad has been there since day one. I’m proud to say that he has supported me every step of the way,” Gyth said. “He has never doubted me and always pushed me to work harder. My dad is my hero.”

It’s also because of his dad that Gyth discovered music in the first place. While speaking with Nash Country Daily he said, “When I was around 7 years old, my dad was in a gospel band that would play local churches and nursing homes, so I would travel with them and sing at the shows. I did that until I was 9 years old.” While Gyth took a break from music to help out on the family’s farm, he got back into singing when he was 15. “I realized how much I missed music,” he said. “I told myself I would learn to play. Once I started, my passion and drive grew stronger and stronger.”

As for Gyth’s mother, little is known about her, and she is not actively involved in his life. On Mother’s Day in 2018, Gyth posted a tribute to his father on Facebook. He captioned the photo “Happy Mother’s Day to those who handle both rolls of being a parent! I honestly don’t know where I’d be with out my Dad, he has stepped up and been my rock since day one, and has always supported me. I know that being a single parent can be tough, and even though there was times we would struggle you would always put on a brave face and smile. So I can’t thank you enough for all the sacrifices you have made by being a single parent. I Love You dad!!!”

According to his profile on The Voice, it was his father that booked Gyth’s first professional gig at age 17, a three-hour show at a biker bar. At 18, he moved to Nashville to pursue his music career full-time and hasn’t looked back since.



While Gyth first auditioned for The Voice in 2014 and was rejected, he is riding a new wave of success on Season 16, and his father cried with pride while looking on from the audience during the Blind Auditions. “[It] extremely touching, not only to America, but to me as well to have my dad by my side,” Gyth said. “I think if I need more views or more streams, I’ll just have my dad cue his tears. Matter of fact, speaking of that, to go fast forward to having the most streams, my dad was standing right to my left when I performed. So, I think America might have seen him because he was crying there, too. So, just full circle. I think having my dad be a part of this journey with me is just an incredible, incredible experience.”

While his mother remains absentee, Gyth has a lot of love and support not just from his father, but his wife, Bayleigh, and the entire Rigdon family. The country singer continuously posts grateful messages to his brothers, sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. All of them proud members of Gyth Nation, the nickname he dubbed his fan based.

READ NEXT: Ryan Seacrest Will Return to Host American Idol Reboot Season 3