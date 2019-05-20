Gyth Rigdon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gyth Rigdon is one of the most talked about contestants on Season 16 of The Voice. The seemingly controversial 25-year-old from Louisiana caused a split reaction from fans after his Top 8 performance of “God Bless the U.S.A.,” but as part of judge Blake Shelton’s team, the country singer has not only sung his way to becoming a Top 4 finalist, but he could very well be named the next champion of NBC’s Emmy Award-winning singing competition.

Rigdon, son American Quarter Horse Trainer Paul Rigdon, grew up living the quintessential farm life. But once he committed his life to music, success quickly followed. The budding country star already has two albums under his belt, his debut “Where I Began,” earned him accolades from Whiskey Riff, who dubbed him “The Sexiest Voice You’ve Never Heard,” and his most recent album, “When I’m Gone,” which features 10 tracks, and has nearly a million streams on Spotify.

After catching the judges attention with his audition song, “Drift Away,” he’s continued to impress viewers at home with his mix of country, soulful, and rock-and-roll Americana vibes. Rigdon’s chiseled arms and good looks have also helped fuel viewer’s attention his way, however, fans should know that he’s happily married to his beautiful wife, Bayleigh Rigdon.

Here’s what you need to know about Gyth Rigdon…

1. Rigdon First Auditioned for ‘The Voice’ in 2014

It’s hard to believe Rigdon was rejected when he first tried out for The Voice, and the singer opened up about that experience to Parade. He reminisced, “I was actually told no, which was a blessing in disguise. I was not ready. I was not polished yet, and then fast forward, a few years later, I actually get a phone call saying, ‘Gyth, we want you to come back and audition again,’ and I did. I went back and I did a private audition and worked my way up, and here we are, Top 8!”



While his “God Bless America” performance drew understandable vocal criticism from judges John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, his team leader, Blake, only had supportive words. “I’m gonna say that that was far and away your best vocal performance I’ve heard this whole season. The song clearly means something to you as it does a lot of people. I love that performance. I love that you chose that song. Welcome to the finale, brother.”

2. Gyth Grew Up on a Farm With 27 Horses

Rigdon is a true country boy from Singer, Louisiana, and he grew up helping at his dad’s training operation. According to his official website, his father Paul Rigdon has saddled more than 1,500 starters that have earned more than $2.5 million in their careers. And while Gyth was a regular face alongside his dad at the racetracks, Paul never forced his son into following his own footsteps. After waking up at 5 a.m. to tend their farm’s 27 horses, Rigdon found music to be relaxing, and the the best was to truly express his thoughts.

And his father always respected his son’s worth ethic. “My dad has been there since day one,” Gyth wrote. “I’m proud to say that he has supported me every step of the way. He has never doubted me and always pushed me to work harder. My dad is my hero.”

3. He’s Performed with Andy Grammer, Alabama, Jake Owen & More

Rigdon remains incredibly humble when speaking about how far he’s come along in his career. “I’ve been fortunate enough to play all over the country and join the stage with Andy Grammer,” he said. “We did an Andy Grammer song in the Marshalls commercial, so, that was super cool. Andy Grammer, Jake Owen, and Alabama. Some cool people that I’ve been able to join on stage. I’ve got a great summer lineup coming this year, so I’m super pumped. I’ve been very blessed.”

4. The 25-Year-Old Country Singer & Wife Bayleigh Want Kids

Fans are fawning over not just Gyth’s impressive singing abilities, but for his All-American good looks. However, Gyth is happily married to wife Bayleigh Rigdon, who appears to be her husband’s No. 1 fan.

When Gyth made it onto this season of The Voice, Bayleigh posted a photo of the couple on Instagram and captioned it “There are absolutely no words to describe what I am feeling for my husband right now. All I know is my chest could explode right now with how proud I am of this Man.”

Once the show is over, it sounds like Bayleigh and Gyth are looking forward to starting a family together. She wrote “I am over the moon excited for you babe, and I am so glad I get to experience life with you. I am SO excited for what God has in store for our lives. YOU are my dream come true and I can’t wait to have a family with you because our kids will look up to their dad that chases dreams and teaches them to NEVER give up.”

5. There’s A Reason Gyth Performs With an American Flag On Stage

To say Gyth is a proud American would be an understatement. And his dedication and love for his country and its veterans is a driving force throughout his fan base, which he dubs, Gyth Nation.

In fact, you will never see Gyth perform on stage without the American Flag present, and he never finishes a set without first performing the National Anthem. “It’s an honor to give back to those men and women who have given me my freedom,” Gyth said, “and taking a few minutes on stage to show them my appreciation is the least I can do.”

