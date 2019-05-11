Hallmark’s ‘A Feeling of Home’: Learn About Where It Was Filmed, the Cast & See Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Tonight Hallmark continues its Countdown to Summer series with A Feeling of Home. The adorable movie (which also features a baby calf) stars Jonna Walsh and Nathan Parsons. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed (hint: not in Texas), and see photos.

How To Watch ‘A Feeling of Home’

A Feeling of Home premieres tonight, Saturday, Mary 11, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air May 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern, May 15 at 8 p.m., May 18 at 7 p.m., May 19 at 3 p.m., May 26 at 5 a.m., June 9 at 11 a.m., and June 22 at 11 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Host of a New England web series, Abby is set to launch her own line of home products. All she needs is a few more authentically northeastern webisodes and the deal is done. But Abby’s roots are actually in Texas, and now she must return to her dad’s ranch to help him. Surprised to find her former boyfriend Ryan is the ranch manager, Abby is soon swept up in their old chemistry. Torn between her Texas roots and her New England aspirations, Abby must decide where she belongs – with work in the northeast, or deep in the heart of Texas.”

‘A Feeling of Home’ Was Filmed in Canada, Not Texas

Much of A Feeling of Home (originally called Feels Like Home and The Heart of Texas while filming) may take place in Texas but it was actually filmed in Canada, including Vancouver and Fort Langley. But it’s still a delightful and heartwarming movie.

Richard Gabai, the movie’s director, shared some photos from the set in Vancouver when it was filming in March and April.

One part of the movie you might just love is all the animals, including an adorable calf who stole hearts of the cast and crew.

Parsons also shared some photos from the set.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos.

Some scenes were also filmed in Aldergrove, British Columbia, according to Gabai’s Facebook post.

And some more behind-the-scenes photos:

The Cast for ‘A Feeling of Home’

Jonna Walsh stars as Abby. Her many credits include The Fosters, Medal of Honor, Only Mine, The Spruces and the Pines, Code Black, Baby Daddy (Zoey for six episodes), CSI: Cyber, Silicon Valley, I Am Victor, Skyler, Fairly Legal, No Ordinary Family (Megan), My Date (Iris, 12 episodes), CSI: NY, Eleventh Hour, and more.

Nathan Parsons stars as Ryan. Parsons is a popular actor with many credits to his name, so you’ve likely seen him before on TV or in movies. His credits include Roswell, New Mexico (he’s currently starring in the reboot series as Max Evans), The Originals (Jackson Kenner in 27 epsiodes), Once Upon a Time (Nick/Jack/Hansel), Justice, Rosewood, Late Bloomer, General Hospital (Ethan Lovett/Ethan Spencer for 373 episodes), True Blood (James), Complete Works, The Nightmare Nanny, Bunheads (Godot for seven episodes), State of Georgia, The Brotherhood V: Alumni, Teeth, and more.

Robby Benson stars as Wes. He’s an actor and director. His many acting credits include Brave New World, American Dreams (Prof. Witt), House of Mouse (voice), Just a Dream, The Huntress, The Christmas Lamb (he’s done voices for numerous movies, in fact), Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Edward Spellman), Seinfeld, O. Henry’s Christmas, Exosquad (voice), Tough Cookies, and numerous TV movies. If his voice sounds familiar, it’s because he’s had many voice credits over his career in TV and movies, including the Beast on the Disney’s animated movie Beauty and the Beast.

Maddie Phillips plays Janet in the movie. Her many credits include Santa’s Boots, Two/One, Van Helsing (Kit), Supernatural, Loudermilk, The Crossing, Ghost Wars (Randeen), Hit the Road, Project Mc2 (Devon D’Marco), Story of a Girl, Legion, Considering Love and Other Magic, The Detour, Lucifer, iZombie, and more.

Drew Henderson (right above) is Ken. He’s still near the beginning of his career, just appearing in IMDB listings as of 2017. His credits include The Murders (Dylan), The Girl in the Bathtub (Junior), and Britney Ever After (waiter). He’s also credited as Andrew Henderson.

Also starring in the movie are:

Shannon Chan-Kent (Gina)

Matt Mazur (Jacob)

David Lewis (Carrington)

Richard Ian Cox (Howard)

Caitlin Stryker (Carmen)

Mary-Margaret Humes (Constance)

Natalie Von Rotsburg (Customer)

Eli Gabay (Chef)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

