Hallmark’s ‘From Friend to Fiance’: Learn About Where It Was Filmed, the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark continues its Countdown to Summer series with From Friend to Fiance, starring Jocelyn Hudon and Ryan Paevey. This is a unique movie among Hallmark originals, as the main male character is pulled between two women. Who do you hope he ends up with? Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see photos.

How To Watch ‘From Friend to Fiance’

From Friend to Fiance premieres tonight, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air May 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern, June 1 at 7 p.m., June 2 at 9 a.m., June 12 at 6 p.m., June 23 at 4 p.m., and June 28 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When Ted gets engaged to the high school mean girl and asks Jess, his childhood best friend, to plan their wedding, things get complicated. Her true feelings for Ted keep getting in the way.”

‘From Friend to Fiance’ Was Filmed in Canada

This movie was recently titled BFF Bride and the name was just recently changed to From Friend to Fiance. Kelly Kruger shared on Instagram that the movie was filmed in Canada, primarily in Toronto, Ontario. “We shot the film in Toronto and it was actually my first time there even though I grew up in Montreal,” she wrote, sharing a number of behind-the-scenes stories.

Regarding the paintball scene, she noted: “Yes, that paint ball scene was as much fun for us as it looks in the film. The 3 of us went to soul cycle classes and picnics in the park when we weren’t shooting.”

She wrote that Paevey “made matching necklaces for all the girls on set! He also did his first ever IG story thanks to yours truly, I’m not sure he’s done one since 😂 (Ryan’s fans will get this).”

The movie was actually filmed longer ago than is normal for most current Hallmark movies. It was filmed in August 2018. Today, Kruger is very happily pregnant!

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos.

The movie’s original release date was tentatively set for February 2019, according to Soaps She Knows, but was pushed back a bit.

The Cast for ‘From Friend to Fiance’

Jocelyn Hudon stars as Jessica Parks. Her many credits include When Calls the Heart (Grace), Criminal Minds, Eat Drink and Be Married, Ransom, The Order, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Stories We Tell Ourselves, Ice (Willow), Christmas Wedding Planner, 21 Thunder (Becka), The Strain (Abby), The Christmas Cure, Incorporated, Love Locks, Four in the Morning, Slasher, Lost Girl, Good Witch, and more.

Ryan Paevey stars as Ted. He’s starring as Detective Nathan West on General Hospital and played the title role in the 2016 Hallmark movie: Unleashing Mr. Darcy, along with starring on Harvest Love. He’s an outdoors enthusiast when he’s not acting. On his days off, he likes to cliff jump and find other adventures. According to his bio “sitting still is not an option.” He also loves all things tech and video games and was featured in Christina Aguilera’s music video Your Body.

Kelly Kruger stars as Kimberly Kentwood. Her many credits include The Young and The Restless (Mackenzie), iZombie, The Bold and the Beautiful (Eva), Imposters, Girls’ Night Out, Castle, Republic of Doyle, Wreckage, Blue Mountain State, Knight Rider, and much more.

By the way, Kruger is now very pregnant!

Also starring in the movie are:

Derek McGrath (Patrick)

Brigitte Kingsley (Melinda)

Krista Jang (Blair)

Kiran Friesen (Manager)

Holly DeJoseph (Megan)

Melissa Strong (Lauren)

Jennifer Vallance (Gale)

Diane L. Johnstone (Aunt Meme)

Troy Blundell (Rob)

Alys Crocker (Molly)

Jhaleil Swaby (Rudy)

Louise Nicol (Beatrice)

Kay Dunkling (Doris)

Cheryl MacInnis (Stacey)

Valerie Boyle (Grams)

Nicolas Grimes (Instructor)

Brandon Craggs (Bill)

Vas Saranga (Mike)

Nicole Stamp (Sarah)

Linda Kunashko (Guest)

Corbin Potter (Young Ted)

Adela Klara Klement (Young Jessica)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

