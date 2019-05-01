What Is Halsey’s Real Name & Age? How Old Is She?

Tonight is the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and Halsey is nominated in two categories: Best Female Artist and Top Selling Song. The singer-songwriter will also be performing “Boy With Luv” with BTS during the award show for the very first time.

Halsey’s birth name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane; “Halsey” is an anagram of “Ashley.” She was born on September 29, 1994, making her 24 years old; she will turn 25 later this year.

In a YouTube video interview with AskAnythingChat, she explained how to pronounce her last name. At the 1:57 mark in the video, she reads a fan question asking “How do you correctly pronounce your last name?” In response, she says it is Fran-juh-pahn-ee, before giving examples of some of the ways she has heard it mispronounced.