Halsey Boyfriend 2019: Is She Dating Yungblud?

Halsey will perform alongside BTS at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The pop songstress has received praise for her collaboration with the boy band, but there are some fans who are equally intrigued by her love life. Is Halsey dating anyone? Is she currently in a relationship with another musician?

While Halsey has not officially confirmed the relationship, there have been reports that she’s dating singer and songwriter Yungblud. The pair were first seen in November 2018, when they were leaving a recording studio together. Halsey was carrying a bouquet of flowers. “There was a limo outside Milk Studios and at about 6:30 Halsey came out,” an eyewitness told E! News. “It was so obvious there was something going on, they were so close. She was definitely feeling him, from what I could see it definitely seemed there was an attraction.”

Halsey & Yungblud Have Sparked Rumors That They’re Dating

In February, Halsey and Yungblud released a track together called “11 Minutes.” The pair spoke with Billboard about the track, and the nature of their close relationship. “We’re really similar artists,” Halsey said. “I discovered him really organically and I was totally blown away because I started everything in my career very organically — building a cult fan-base, creating a secret language, playing shows nonstop, touring my butt off for five years and really creating an environment that felt like a community.”

Halsey and Yungblud met at a bar in New York. “I was sitting at home and…I really wanted to have a real conversation with someone,” the former said. “I just got into an Uber by myself, went downtown, and we just met up…total stranger, I’ve never met him before. It was cool for me because it reminded me of when I was back in New York and making music, and I would do that; I would just link with other artists…and it felt really organic.”

Halsey Split Up from Rapper G-Eazy In 2018

“I’m 24, he’s 21, I’m a cougar, I get it,” Halsey said jokingly. The pair have also appeared regularly on each other’s Instagram profiles, where they post photos of stage performances and gift exchanges.

Halsey previously dated rapper G-Eazy. During an interview with Glamour, the singer talked about the extremely public relationship and what she learned from it. “The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines,” she said. “Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality.”

“I call myself a collector; I collect things from people and use them to widen my artistic repertoire, so that I am writing from a culmination of experiences from the world,” she added. “But I’m an imitator as well, because I’m so passionately putting myself in other people’s shoes all the time.”