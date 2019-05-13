Hannah Brown’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres tonight on ABC, starring interior designer and former Miss Alabama USA Hannah Brown. The reality dating show will focus on Hannah’s quest for love, with 30 men vying for her heart.

Ahead of the season premiere, here’s what you need to know about Hannah Brown’s family:

1. Hannah’s Parents Also Went to the University of Alabama

Hannah and her brother Patrick were raised by their parents in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. According to Distractify.com, her parents are alums of University of Alabama, so it’s no surprise that Hannah ended up going to school there, too. Hannah still lives and works close to home; she is currently employed by the Northport-based interior design company Gracefully Done.

She graduated magna cum laude with a degree in communications from Alabama in 2017.

2. She & Her Brother Patrick Have a Close Relationship

Hannah has one sibling, a younger brother named Patrick. They regularly posts photos with each other on social media, proving their friendship and support for one another.

After Hannah was announced as the next Bachelorette, Patrick shared a photo with his sister on Instagram and wrote a sweet note to her in the caption: “Beyond proud of you sis! You are so deserving of everything this life has to offer, can’t wait for you to find what you’ve been looking for on this journey! Any man would be lucky to put a ring on that finger and treat you like the queen you are, and if they don’t then…. Well we all know what happens next :) Much love to you!”

3. She Says She Is Looking for a Love Like Her Parents Have

ABC’s official bio for Brown says “Having grown up in a loving home of her own, Brown looks up to her parents as an example of the kind of love she wants one day.”

On Instagram, Hannah has proven that religion plays an important role in her life; her bio says “I love Jesus with my whole heart.” If Hannah learned her faith from her parents, it is possible that she will seek a partner that shares her religious beliefs, so that they can raise their own family with a similar faith.

4. They Supported Her Participation in Pageants Since She Was 15

Hannah started competing in pageants when she was 15 years old because of the opportunities they offered to earn scholarship money, but has revealed that they ultimately helped her find confidence in herself and her abilities. After she finally won Miss Alabama USA after four losses in a row, Brown told the Alabama Newscenter “My family has seen me grow significantly because of being in pageantry. It has really amplified me as a person.”

Her father echoed those sentiments to Tuscaloosa News, saying “She’s just so comfortable in her own skin. We’re just so proud of her.”

5. Her Family Will Be Featured on This Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

On season 23 of The Bachelor, Hannah got to meet Colton’s family before any of the other contestants; however, he eliminated her before hometown dates, which meant fans never had the chance to meet the people who raised “Hannah Beast.”

Now that she is the Bachelorette, viewers can expect to see her family featured on the show as Hannah gets closer to making her final decision and seeks their advice on who is best suited for her and would best fit in with their family.