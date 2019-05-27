Hannah Brown’s College & Sorority: Where Did She Go to School?

Hannah Brown, the subject of this season’s Bachelorette, is a proud graduate of the University of Alabama. The reality star graduated magna cum laude from UA, where she earned her degree in communications.

Born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Brown is a “proud member of the Alabama Crimson Tide,” according to her biography on the ABC website. While in college, she was a student mentor to various elementary school students around the UA campus. She also founded the personal platform “Early Literacy: Leveling the Playground,” which aimed to address the importance of reading with young learners.

Brown graduated from college in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Information Sciences. Additionally, the Bachelorette was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and was involved with PRSSA, CMA EDU and Lambda Pi Eta, according to Life & Style Magazine.

When the southern bell was a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, she often used to catchphrase “Roll Tide,” which is her college’s chant for their Crimson Tide football team.

Brown was actually spotted filming this season of The Bachelorette on her alma mater’s campus, and according to contract documents obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, the UA’s Bryant-Denny Stadium will be featured in this upcoming season. Apparently, producers were allowed to film inside and outside the stadium, according to Life & Style.

The reality TV star is on her newest journey to find love after she was eliminated from season 23 of The Bachelor. Brown was the first lucky lady on the last season of The Bachelor to snag a solo date with Colton Underwood. The two shared a sweet, albeit awkward date, and although Underwood seemed to enjoy her company throughout the season, and even brought her home to meet his parents, he ended up sending her home after realizing he didn’t share the same feelings for her.

According to her ABC bio, Brown appreciates an old-fashioned, chivalrous gentleman who goes out of his way to pull out her chair or hold open a door for her, so hopefully she will find her Prince Charming on this season of The Bachelorette. In her free time, she enjoys playing board games and listening to country music, and her Instagram account shows a certain emphasis on religion. Brown loves Alabama football, claiming that she “never misses a game,” and was crowned Miss Alabama USA 2018. She has been involved in pageants since she was 15-years-old.

Her Instagram account is filled with pictures of the Alabama native outdoors, including paddle boarding with her pup, sitting by the poolside, playing Frisbee on the beach and white water rafting with friends.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of The Bachelorette.

