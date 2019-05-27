Hannah Brown & Colton Underwood’s Break Up Story

Hannah Brown & Colton Underwood's Break Up Story

ABC/Rick Rowell Hannah Brown was the first lucky lady to snag a solo date with Colton Underwood on tonight's episode of The Bachelor.

Hannah Brown and Colton Underwood, last season’s Bachelor, did not end up together at the end of the season, which should be pretty obvious at this point since Brown is now the subject of season 15’s The Bachelorette. 

Brown and Underwood had a solid relationship throughout the season, but he inevitably sent her packing after he brought her home to meet his parents, which left Brown heartbroken. Here’s what we know about their break up story:

She Received The First One-on-One Date With Underwood But Was Shy & Awkward Throughout The Date

Brown impressed viewers on the season premiere with her sweet and bubbly nature, and is clearly able to hold her own when it comes to charming her way through beauty pageants, but her nerves somewhat got the best of her during her 1-on-1 date with Underwood earlier in the season.

Although she got to celebrate her birthday alone with Underwood, a clip of her date with Underwood (above) shows a nervous Brown who failed to find the words for a toast, which apparently prompted Underwood to question how serious she was about the relationship and whether or not she was just wasting his time.

“If Hannah can’t open up, I’m not going to be giving her a rose at the end of the night,” Underwood told the camera.

Brown Was Sent Home After Underwood Realized He Didn’t Share The Same Feelings For Her That She Had For Him

Despite the fact that Brown made it all the way to a date with Underwood’s parents, Brown was not the woman Underwood choose in the end. Brown actually got eliminated after meeting Underwood’s parents, when Underwood realized that he just didn’t share the same feelings for her as she did for him.

During a previous episode of The Bachelor, Brown said that she doesn’t date “just to date” and that she “dates for marriage.” Although Underwood’s intentions were clearly to find a wife, he told Brown he just couldn’t match her feelings for him, telling her that he couldn’t see a future with her where he could “shake her father’s hand be honest about his feelings in their relationship.”

Although Brown was confused by Underwood’s admission, she accepted rejection and thanked him for being honest with her. She also said that she wouldn’t want Underwood to meet her family if he didn’t feel the same way for her as she did for him, and though she took the news gracefully enough, she admitted she felt blindsided by his confession.

In an Interview Before Beginning Her Bachelorette Journey, Brown Admitted That She Really Struggled With Watching The Break Up

1) l’ll forever be triggered if I hear “let’s make a toast” 2) I didn’t know you could say birthday that many times in a sentence. the word is dead to me. 🤦🏼‍♀️😵 I have my journal from my time on the show and it’s moments like these that I’m so glad I took the time to write down my every feeling:: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “I woke up truly with a goofy smile on my face. I’m getting out of this zoo of a house to go on a date with Colton. By myself. All day. Ahh, but also pressure—hello, I’ve been here two days?!! I’m freaking so uncomfortable about what the heck I’m doing and I’m supposed to make him googly-eyed over me. Help me dear Jesus.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Yep. this date was totally uncomfortable and awkward, because I was totally uncomfortable and awkward with everything surrounding me. But thank the Lord this sweet man grins and bears it with me and somehow gets me out of this crazy head of mine to show him a little bit of my heart.

In an interview before beginning her journey as the newest Bachelorette, Brown admitted that she had a hard time watching the break up.

“I think watching back the breakup always makes me a little emotional,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But ultimately, he didn’t feel the same way I did and I want somebody to feel the same way about me as I feel about them.”

Although she struggled with the way things went down, she also told ET that she felt like she had enough time to process her feelings and has since moved on. “For me, there’s been time and he wasn’t my person,” she continued. “I think he’s a great guy and I want the best for him and I want the best for me too.”

