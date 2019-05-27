Hannah Brown & Colton Underwood’s Break Up Story

Hannah Brown and Colton Underwood, last season’s Bachelor, did not end up together at the end of the season, which should be pretty obvious at this point since Brown is now the subject of season 15’s The Bachelorette.

Brown and Underwood had a solid relationship throughout the season, but he inevitably sent her packing after he brought her home to meet his parents, which left Brown heartbroken. Here’s what we know about their break up story:

She Received The First One-on-One Date With Underwood But Was Shy & Awkward Throughout The Date

If that toast 🥂 doesn't go well, Hannah B. might be toast. 🍞 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/KZUYPknUQb — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 12, 2019

Brown impressed viewers on the season premiere with her sweet and bubbly nature, and is clearly able to hold her own when it comes to charming her way through beauty pageants, but her nerves somewhat got the best of her during her 1-on-1 date with Underwood earlier in the season.

Although she got to celebrate her birthday alone with Underwood, a clip of her date with Underwood (above) shows a nervous Brown who failed to find the words for a toast, which apparently prompted Underwood to question how serious she was about the relationship and whether or not she was just wasting his time.

“If Hannah can’t open up, I’m not going to be giving her a rose at the end of the night,” Underwood told the camera.

Brown Was Sent Home After Underwood Realized He Didn’t Share The Same Feelings For Her That She Had For Him

Despite the fact that Brown made it all the way to a date with Underwood’s parents, Brown was not the woman Underwood choose in the end. Brown actually got eliminated after meeting Underwood’s parents, when Underwood realized that he just didn’t share the same feelings for her as she did for him.

During a previous episode of The Bachelor, Brown said that she doesn’t date “just to date” and that she “dates for marriage.” Although Underwood’s intentions were clearly to find a wife, he told Brown he just couldn’t match her feelings for him, telling her that he couldn’t see a future with her where he could “shake her father’s hand be honest about his feelings in their relationship.”

Although Brown was confused by Underwood’s admission, she accepted rejection and thanked him for being honest with her. She also said that she wouldn’t want Underwood to meet her family if he didn’t feel the same way for her as she did for him, and though she took the news gracefully enough, she admitted she felt blindsided by his confession.

In an Interview Before Beginning Her Bachelorette Journey, Brown Admitted That She Really Struggled With Watching The Break Up