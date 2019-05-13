Hannah Brown’s Hometown: Where Is She From?

Hannah Brown, ABC’s newest Bachelorette, is from Alabama. In fact, the 24-year-old refers to herself as “Alabama Hannah.” She was born on September 24, 1994, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and raised in Northport.

Brown started competing in beauty pageants when she was 15 years old. She lived a relatively quiet life, working as an interior designer in Northport, until she tried out for The Bachelor and tried to find love on television. Although things didn’t work out with Bachelor Colton Underwood last season, Brown was given the opportunity of a lifetime when she was asked to be The Bachelorette.

Brown is the first-ever Bachelorette to not have finished in the top four of her season of The Bachelor.

Here’s what you need to know:

She Grew up in Northport & Was Miss Alabama in 2018

Brown grew up in Northport, Alabama, which is located in the western part of the state on the Black Warrior River. It’s approximately 60 miles southwest of Birmingham. In the year 2000, a census confirmed that there were 19,610 residents in the relatively small town.

Brown and her brother, Patrick, were raised by their parents, Susanne and Robert. They lived a quiet life in the suburbs for many years, but things changed when Hannah started getting into pageantry at the age of 15. She was the first runner-up in Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2010 and the second runner-up in Miss Alabama Teen USA 2011. She also competed in Miss Alabama 2013, but did not place. She took a couple of years off before competing in Miss Alabama USA 2017, but did not place in that competition either.

It wasn’t until 2018 that Hannah won her very first title. She was crowned Miss Alabama USA 2018. She went on to represent her home state in the Miss USA 2018 pageant but did not place.

She Graduated From Tuscaloosa County High School in 1997 & Went on to Study Communications at the University of Alabama

Brown attended Tuscaloosa County High School, a school located in Northport.

“Committed to excellence, the Tuscaloosa County High School community provides students with the opportunity to develop intellectually, emotionally, socially, and physically to better function as contributing citizens in a diverse society,” reads the school’s mission statement.

She went on to study communications at the University of Alabama and graduated with honors in 2017. In February of that year, she joined the team at Gracefully Done and started working as an interior designer in her hometown of Northport.

“I combined my knowledge in communication within my passion with design and pursued a career in interior design at Gracefully Done in Northport, Alabama. It quickly became clear that this job was not just a hobby, and after graduation, I decided to continue my work study under the designers at Gracefully Done. Soon, I was rewarded my own clients and promoted to interior designer in my own accord. My favorite part of designing and decorating is forming relationships with my clients and being able to meet specific needs for creating their dream space,” reads her LinkedIn profile.