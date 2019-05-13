Hannah B’s Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat & Facebook

Hannah B is the new bachelorette, and people can’t wait to find out which of her 30 contestants will win her over.

If you want to follow Hannah B on social media, read on.

Based on our research, Hannah does not have a Snapchat and her Facebook is either nonexistent or private.

What else do we know about Alabama Hannah, which is what she goes by on Instagram? First and foremost, Hannah is Miss Alabam 2018. (Who could forget her beef with fellow contestant on Colton’s season, Caelynn Miller-Keyes.)

According to ET, Hannah began competing in pageants when she was just 15. In 2010, she placed first runner-up at Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen 2010, and one year later, she was a second runner-up in Miss Alabama Teen USA 2011. Her road to Miss Alabama was a bumpy one; she failed to make it to the top 15 at Miss Alabam for four years in a row.

She explained to Alabama News Center at the time, “It was kind of discouraging… People always have an opinion about what you do, what you say, how you walk, how you dress. I took the wrong outlook on what pageantry should be – I thought my self-worth was through recognition.”

Eventually, Hannah decided to give up the pageant world, and attended the University of Alabama, where she was part of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. In 2017, she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in communications.

After college, Hannah worked as an interior designer at a company called Gracefully Done.

A 2018 article in Alabama News Center states that Hannah is a native of Northport, and initially got into pageantry for scholarship opportunities. In competitions, she would show off her jazz dancing skills. The outlet quotes her as saying, “My family has seen me grow significantly because of being in pageantry. It has really amplified me as a person…I have been able to talk to really anybody from all aspects of life… it has given me a lot of confidence in times when there is both positive and negative light shed on me,” Brown continued.

When Chris Harrison announced her name during The Bachelor finale last season, Brown said, “I feel all the emotions,” adding that she is “very grateful”. Last season, she went home after meeting Colton’s parents. On The Women Tell All, Hannah shared, “Ultimately, I was very shocked when I went home just because I didn’t understand why I got to get to that part of your life if you didn’t have those feelings for me.”

She continued, “Getting your heart broke sucks, but I grew as a person,” she continued. “I think we all grew, and I hope you’re so happy and you get to choose somebody every day and they get to choose you back and I hope that for myself.”

Be sure to watch Hannah B as she takes on this season of The Bachelorette on ABC.