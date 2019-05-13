Hannah Brown’s Job & Career: What Does the ‘Bachelorette’ Do for a Living?

Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres tonight on ABC, starring Hannah Brown. The former pageant queen was first introduced to fans of the reality dating show as a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor, on which she was eliminated late in the season much to her surprise by former NFL player Colton Underwood.

ABC’s official bio for Brown says that she is an interior decorator and “enjoys helping transform people’s houses into homes.” In 2017, she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in communications from the University of Alabama.

According to the website for Gracefully Done, an interior design team based in Northport, Alabama, Brown joined the company in Spring 2017. Her bio says she “brings new, fresh ideas to the team. She likes combining different styles to create spaces that are equally beautiful and comfortable for her clients. Hannah focus as a designer is to ensure she encompasses her clients’ vision of their space into an awe-inspiring reality.” The interior design company prides itself on “creating Southern elegance.”

Hannah’s LinkedIn profile reveals that she is also a freelance makeup artist and hairstylist; her job description reads “Identify customer wants and needs by demonstrating results through individual makeovers.

Consult clients on skincare and beauty techniques and recommended satisfactory products. Passionate about accentuating client’s natural beauty.”

The fans of the franchise’s “Bachelor Nation” know Brown best for her role as Miss Alabama in the 2018 Miss USA pageant, where she competed against fellow Bachelor season 23 alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes. The two had a strained history after living as roommates during the national pageant, which proved to be a major source of drama on the show. Caelynn was first runner-up in the Miss USA competition; Brown did not earn a spot as a finalist. While serving as Miss Alabama USA in 2018, she advocated for “starting an open conversation about the freedom to deal with mental health challenges and the importance of forgiveness.” According to her LinkedIn, she also founded her personal volunteer platform, “Early Literacy: Leveling the Playground,” which involves talking to students about the importance of reading and raising books for elementary schools.

Unlike many of her fellow Bachelor alums, Hannah’s Instagram is not full of photos modeling for companies that have paid to sponsor her. Brands like Hello Fresh, Sugar Bear Hair, and Fab Fit Fun are known for hiring past Bachelor contestants with large social media followings to post their products on their Instagram accounts; although Hanna has 914,000 Instagram followers to-date, she does not appear to be an Instagram model for any of those popular brands. She is a model, however, and shared a photo in February from a campaign she did for bridal designer Heidi Elnora, who is a friend of Brown.

Tune in to season 15 of The Bachelorette, Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.