WATCH: Hannah Brown’s Miss Alabama USA 2018 Videos

Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres tonight, starring Hannah Brown. Before Brown was a contestant on last season’s The Bachelor, she competed in the 2018 Miss USA pageant, representing the state of Alabama.

Hannah’s crowning moment during the Miss Alabama state competition (which qualified her for Miss USA) is available on YouTube. It was shared by RPMProductionsInc and has over 119,000 views to-date. She wore a white gown with a thigh-high slit for the crowning and was noticeably shocked when her name was called as Miss Alabama 2018.

Brown’s bio on the Miss USA website says “Hannah Brown graduated magna cum laude from the University of Alabama with her bachelor’s degree in Communication and Information Sciences. Upon graduation, she combined her communication skills with her passion for interior decor and currently works as an interior designer. After battling a childhood illness, suffering the loss of loved ones to homicide, coupled with suffering from anxiety and depression in college, Hannah is dedicated to starting an open conversation about the freedom to deal with mental health challenges and the importance of forgiveness. She seeks adventure and smiles at all times; Hannah truly takes advantage of opportunities to live life to its fullest.”

Ahead of the 2018 Miss USA pageant, the organization created videos to introduce all 51 contestants to fans of the competition. Hannah’s video featured her boxing, an activity she realized she was “pretty good at” after starting it as a new form of exercise; she said it makes her “feel like Muhammad Ali.” She also opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depression, and how they made it hard for her to figure out what her purpose was. At the end of the video, she says “I realized I am 100% okay with who Hannah is. With all those flaws and imperfections, I’m uniquely, wonderfully, perfectly made the way I am.” Not only does that sentiment fits the “Confidently Beautiful” values of the Miss Universe organization, but she also brought that attitude to her season of The Bachelor, and can be expected to be just as authentic as the newest Bachelorette.

Hannah was not a finalist during the 2018 Miss USA pageant, so footage of her time in the national competition is limited; however, YouTube account TheLimited shared a compilation of Hannah during the Miss USA preliminaries, which took place in the days leading up to the live televised competition.

The video features her on-stage introduction, for which she wore a teal cocktail dress and proudly said her name and state into the microphone, her confident walk down the runway in a light blue bikini for the swimsuit phase of the competition, and her evening gown walk in a gold beaded Sherri Hill gown with a plunging neckline.

Hannah’s pageant background was heavily featured on season 23 of The Bachelor because of her history with fellow contestant and Miss USA 2018 alum Caelynn Miller-Brown. Caelynn and Hannah were roommates during the pageant, and their strained relationship was a source of drama on the show. Caelynn was first runner-up in the 2018 Miss USA competition.

