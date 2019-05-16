Hannah Upp: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hannah Upp, a schoolteacher who went missing from St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands in 2017, is the subject of a new A&E Networks docuseries called “The Untold Story,” which is hosted by documentary-maker Elizabeth Vargas.

Upp has now been missing for two years, although this isn’t the first time the schoolteacher has disappeared. Upp had actually been previously diagnosed with dissociative fugue, which is described as a rare condition in which patients “lose access to their autobiographical memory and personal identity,” according to Fox News. She has gone missing on two separate occasions before St. Thomas, although this time she has still not been located.

Here’s what you need to know about Upp:

1. Upp Went Missing During The Chaos of Hurricane Irma & Maria in 2017

The episode of tonight’s A&E documentary, titled “Vanished in Paradise: The Untold Story,” premieres at 9/8c. The special segment explores Upp’s mysterious disappearance, which happened in between Category 5 hurricanes Irma and Maria.

In a story about the case, The New Yorker reported Upp was helping the school she worked at prepare for the storm. One morning she got in her car and told her roommates she was heading over to help, but she never showed up at the school, vanished and hasn’t been seen since.

After friends and family realized Upp was missing they began searching for her, but were forced to quickly call off the search after just three days when Hurricane Maria hit. After the storm subsided, an EMT helped organize another search, and her loved ones continued looking for her. Unfortunately, after canvassing the airport, hospitals, homeless shelters and the morgue around the Islands, Upp was still nowhere to be found.

“I was just thinking about all the things we could do to find her,” Upp’s close friend and fellow schoolteacher Maggie explained, according to Fox News. “I was just so worried about her… I initially thought she was just with another friend… I tried to get in touch with anyone who might know anything.”

2. Maggie Quickly Found Out About Upp’s Disorder & Realized She Had Disappeared Several Times in the Past

Shortly after the search began, Maggie, who asked her last name to be redacted from the documentary, found out about her friend’s disorder, called dissociative fugue, which is also known as “Jason Bourne Syndrome” after the fictional character from the “Bourne Identity” franchise.

According to the New Yorker, Upp had also vanished back in 2008 after she left her New York City apartment to go jogging. She was found three weeks later, floating face-down in the waters of the New York Harbor, according to the New York Times. She was diagnosed with the rare form of amnesia that she would continue to battle with for the rest of her life.

The Times also revealed that Upp had left New York in 2010 and moved to a small town on the outskirts of Philadelphia, before heading to Maryland to work as a teaching assistant in Montessori schools. In 2013, Upp experienced another episode and disappeared for two days. When she reappeared, she moved to St. Thomas to take on a new teaching job.

3. Upp Was an E.N.F.P. According to Her Myers-Briggs Personality Test

According to the Myers-Briggs personality test, which Upp often referenced, she was an E.N.F.P., which stands for Extraverted Intuitive Feeling Perceiving, a personality type that describes “exuberant idealists looking for deeper meaning and connection,” according to the New Yorker.

After she disappeared the first time, five of her friends used the same phrase when describing her: “She lights up the room.” A friend told the a reporter, “Everyone you talk to is going to say she is their closest friend. She has no barriers. She was raised to trust and care for everyone, and she did.”

Fast forward 11 years to the third time she vanished, and Maggie also agrees, saying she is “an inspirational person” and she’s “impacted so many people in her life.” Maggie hopes that the documentary will help shed renewed light on her situation and that somebody might recognize her and come forward with news of her whereabouts.

4. Upp Loved Her Life on the Island & Was Passionate About The Ocean

According to Fox News, Maggie said Upp was passionate about many things and loved cooking, going to concerts and taking road trips, but that she was especially passionate about anything to do with the ocean.

“We did Zumba together,” Maggie recalled. “We worked together. We cooked meals together, went to concerts together, did trips together. We were very close. [And] I think for the most part she loved living in St. Thomas. There are a lot of good things about living there. She loved her job at the school. It was something she was really passionate about [concerning] her life on the island. She also loved going on boat trips, swimming, snorkeling — just being on the ocean. She just loved living on the island.”

Seeing as Upp was found floating face-down in water the first time she disappeared, combined with her love of the ocean and water, friends and family have been even more concerned about her disappearance since she vanished from the Islands during two Category 5 hurricanes.

5. Her Family Supported The Documentary in Hopes That Somebody Might Recognize Her

Upp’s mother and brother have since written a lengthy statement on Facebook about supporting the A&E special.

“We want you all to know that we struggled with the decision of whether or not to support and contribute to this documentary at all,” they wrote. “Eventually, there were two key factors that led us to make the choice to do so. One, a program was probably going to be made whether we contributed or not, and we desired to do what we could to ensure that the information presented in the program was factually correct to the best of our knowledge.” “Two, if Hannah is still out there somewhere, we never know what unexpected connection may lead us to a clue to locating her again,” they continued. “All it would take is for one person to see the program and recognize her. True, there may be some erroneous reports as well, but we feel that it is worth the trouble to sift through them if it gives us a chance to locate Hannah…. The circle of friends and family who miss her is still wide and strong, and each link matters. We take hope from the connections that continue and all who join us in reaching out to find Hannah.”

Tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch “Vanished in Paradise: The Untold Story,” only on A&E.

