Harry Dubin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The magical mystique of Harry Dubin on the Real Housewives of New York City is still alive and well. In the past 11 seasons of the long running Bravo series, no other man has been so heavily featured without being a current boyfriend of husband of a cast member. However, no other man has also hooked up with so many Housewives. Dubin is somehow the beloved man whore of RHONY, and thanks to Ramona Singer, this playboy is back in the Big Apple’s spotlight.

Dubin is a wealthy businessman who is apparently just too charming for his own good. He has one son with ex-wife Aviva Drescher, who was a RHONY cast member on Seasons 5 and 6, he’s also had romantic relationships with Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and most recently, was caught making out with Ramona. Even newest cast member Tinsley Mortimer knew Dubin before coming on to the show. “I met Harry Dubin when he was hanging out with Kelly Bensimon (another RHONY alum) in Miami.” But they did not hook up. Tinsley said, “I wouldn’t touch him with a 10 foot pole.”

Here’s what you need to know about Harry Dubin…

1. He Has a Net Worth of $15 million

According to Earn the Necklace, Harry Dubin is estimated to be worth $15 million. A graduate from Walt Whitman High School, Dubin attended college at Syracuse University before starting a successful real estate business in Manhattan.

His brother Louis Dubin also works in real estate. He also has a sister, Robin Avram.

2. Dubin Is Still Friends With Luann’s Cheating Ex-Husband Tom D’Agostino

It’s right on brand for Dubin to remain friendly with Tom D’Agostino, who’s doomed marriage to LuAnn de Lesseps lasted a mere seven months. Before they tied the knot, it was clear that Tom was cheating on LuAnn, facts which cabaret star chalked up to rumors, and while Dubin was once romantically linked to his Tom’s ex-wife, they’re still buddies.

In 2017, right after the much publicized divorce, Dubin invited Tom to a party at his home in East Hampton, New York. At the time, Dubin was dating girlfriend Pamela Mitchell, who co-hosted the shindig. Making things even more suspect, also at the party was Tom’s ex-girlfriend prior to marrying LuAnn, Missy Tool.

3. Dubin Comes From a Very Wealthy Family

When Dubin went into real estate, he was basically entering the family business. Based in Washington D.C., his mother Elizabeth’s family was the head of a well-established real estate business when she married his father, Richard Dubin. Known as “Dickie,” he previously worked as a door to door Bible salesman in Boston. Together, his parents founded the Dubin Development in Bethesda, Maryland, which built thousands of residential and commercial units in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area.

While Richard was a proud liberal, and Elizabeth was a Republican, Dubin’s parents remained happily married for 54 years before his father passed away on Christmas Day in 2015. He was 79.

4. He Has One Son With Ex-Wife Aviva Drescher

While Aviva Drescher is most famous for taking off and throwing her prosthetic leg during Season 6 finale of RHONY, the author of Leggy Blonde, was once married to Harry Dubin, and together they has one son, Harrison. However, the couple divorced in 2015, and Aviva has since remarried to Reid Drescher, with whom she has two children.

Aviva’s presence on the show is when viewers first learned of Dubin’s playboy style. After Aviva left the franchise, Sonja reminisced on the whole love triangle drama. “We dated thirty years ago,” she said. “He cheated on me. I broke up [with him] over that. Then, he married Aviva. She threw her leg. He came back to me and I went on a picnic with him on my show.”

While there was legal drama back in 2012, when Aviva had to go to court to get Harry to pay child support, the former couple have since reconciled, and now share a happy modern family. Along with her husband Reid and their two kids, Harry and Aviva got together in May to take prom pictures with Harrison.

5. Dubin Is Not in a Serious Relationship With Ramona

Ramona, 62, is a famous flirt, as is Dubin, so discovering the two had a drunken make out session in December isn’t super surprising. However, considering Dubin has dated numerous of Ramona’s close friends, including bestie Sonja Morgan, with whom he gave a promise ring to before hooking up with LuAnn, it’s hard to understand why Ramona, who divorced from husband Mario in 2014, couldn’t find any other male human being to casually hook up with in New York City.

While there’s photo evidence of their make-out, good luck erasing that moment from your mind, Ramona did not sleep with Dubin. Both parties are currently single.

READ NEXT: Who Is Tinsley Mortimer’s Ex-Husband Robert Livingston ‘Topper’ Mortimer?