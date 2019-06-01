How Did Terry Pratchett, Author of ‘Good Omens,’ Die?

Good Omens has just released on Amazon and it’s already a huge hit. But fans may be sad to learn that Terry Pratchett, who wrote the Good Omens book in collaboration with Neil Gaiman, is no longer alive. Read on to learn how Pratchett died.

Terry Pratchett is an English author of hugely popular fantasy novels. He wrote the notable Discworld series, in addition to Good Omens, Nation, and many others. Sadly, Pratchett died in 2015 at the young age of 66. His death came far too soon, as he could have produced many more novels and touched many more lives if he had lived longer.

I took this photo of Terry as we walked to St. Martin’s 12thc church in Fifield Bavant. The image has subsequent been used everywhere & I am the only person alive who knows what Terry was muttering at me under his breath as I snapped away. Happy Birthday old friend and THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/ugElTZu5jy — Terry Pratchett (@terryandrob) April 28, 2019

Pratchett died of early-onset Alzheimer’s. He was diagnosed in 2007 and died in 2015. Pratchett was open about his struggles, even filming a TV show with BBC about his experiences with the disease. He died on March 12, 2015.

At first, Pratchett was misdiagnosed as having a minor stroke in August 2007 that damaged his brain. But in December, he shared his final diagnosis. He was only 59 when he was diagnosed. He said he was taking the news philosophically with “mild optimism.” He was originally diagnosed as having a stroke because an MRI scan showed some dead tissue in his brain, which might have indicated a minor stroke years earlier. At the time of his announcement he wrote:

We are taking it fairly philosophically down here and possibly with a mild optimism. I would just like to draw attention to everyone reading the above that this should be interpreted as ‘I am not dead’… I know it’s a very human thing to say, ‘Is there anything I can do?’ but in this case I would only entertain offers from very high-end experts in brain chemistry.”

He donated £500,000 to Alzheimer’s Research UK and devoted himself to raising awareness of the disease.

Pratchett’s rare form of Alzheimer’s was called posterior cortical atrophy (PCA), which causes the back of the brain to shrink. With PCA, the outer layer of the brain gradually and progressively degenerates. Some scientists say it’s not clear if it’s a unique disease or an Alzheimer’s variant. About 5 to 15 percent of people with Alzheimer’s have this form.

In 2010, he was selected to give the BBC Richard Dimbleby Lecture, but he only introduced his lecture and let a friend read it because speaking was difficult for him. In 2011, he presented a BBC documentary about assisted suicide, which he advocated. In September 2012 he said: “I have to tell you that I thought I’d be a lot worse than this by now, and so did my specialist.” He said the cognitive part of his mind was “untouched” and his symptoms were physical at that point.

His obituary noted: “Terry Pratchett died at home with his family around him and ‘his cat sleeping on his bed.'”

He left behind his wife of 47 years, Lyn, and daughter Rhianna.

Pratchett may have died nearly four years ago now, but his death is still keenly felt by his family, friends, and his fans. The world lost an amazing man who had the ability to create many more genius works.