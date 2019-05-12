How Long Is ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Tonight?

Tonight is the beginning of the end of Game of Thrones‘ final season. Season 8 Episode 5 is the penultimate episode, and next week will be the finale. How long will tonight’s be? Read on for details and the schedule for the last part of the season.

Tonight’s episode is 1 hour and 22 minutes long, but the runtime is listed as 1 hour and 20 minutes total in length (aka 80 minutes.) That’s quite a bit longer than Episodes 1 and 2 of Season 8, and two minutes longer than last week’s episode, The Last of the Starks. However, it’s two minutes shorter than the longest episode of the season, which featured the Battle of Winterfell in Episode 3’s The Long Night. This episode and next week’s finale will be the same length, so don’t be disappointed if you were expecting the finale to be the longest episode of the season. That crowning achievement went to Episode 3.

According to the show’s TV listings, tonight’s episode will start at 9 p.m. Eastern and end at 10:22 p.m. Eastern (aka 8 p.m Central to 9:22 p.m. Central.) Technically, the runtime for tonight is 80 minutes long, so the credits and trailer will probably add an extra two minutes to the schedule.

As of the time of publication, there are no official titles yet for tonight’s episode. We probably won’t have a title until the episode finishes airing. TV Guide currently lists the synopsis for tonight as being: “The Night King finally breaches the Wall alongside a full-grown dragon under his command; the new alliances and betrayals will determine the fate of everyone in Westeros.” This has obviously been the same synopsis that TV Guide has run for every episode of Season 8, so it’s not revealing anything new and it’s pretty outdated. Tonight’s episode number is Episode 72.

Here are the lengths for each episode in the final season.

Episode 1: 54 minutes

Episode 2: 58 minutes

Episode 3: 1 hour 22 minutes

Episode 4: 1 hour 18 minutes

Episode 5 (tonight): 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 6: 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 3 was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who also directed The Gift, Hardhome, and Battle of the Bastards. Last week’s Episode 4 was directed by David Nutter, who directed Episodes 1 and 2. Tonight’s episode will be directed by Miguel Sapochnik again, which is why many people are predicting a big battle between Jon Snow and Dany’s armies versus Cersei and the Golden Company. Episode 6, the finale, will be directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The longest episode in Season 6 was the Season 6 finale, Winds of Winter, which clocked in for 68 minutes. The Season 7 finale was much longer: 79 minutes and 43 seconds. Last week’s episode was the longest episode for Game of Thrones yet, a little more than 2 minutes longer than the Season 7 finale. Tonight’s episode might be shorter than Episode 3 of this season, but it’s still longer than the Season 6 or Season 7 finales. This helps to put things in perspective, so we don’t take for granted the episode lengths. We’re actually getting some great, nearly movie-length episodes, even though the season itself is shorter than most fans would prefer.

