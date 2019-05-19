How Long Is the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 6 Finale Tonight?

HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones is coming to an end tonight. The finale, Season 8 Episode 6, is airing this evening. After this, all that is left is the behind-the-scenes documentary next week, and then we’ll have to wait until the first prequel series airs (likely sometime in 2020.) How long will tonight’s be? Read on for details and the schedule for the last part of the season.

Tonight’s episode is 1 hour and 20 minutes long (aka 80 minutes.) That’s quite a bit longer than Episodes 1 and 2 of Season 8, and the same runtime as last week’s episode, The Bells. However, it’s two minutes shorter than the longest episode of the season, which featured the Battle of Winterfell in Episode 3’s The Long Night. So no, the finale will not be the longest episode in the season. That honor goes to Episode 3.

According to the show’s TV listings, tonight’s episode will start at 9 p.m. Eastern and end at 10:20 p.m. Eastern (aka 8 p.m Central to 9:20 p.m. Central.) Technically, the runtime for tonight is 80 minutes long, which is likely due to a lack of trailer since we won’t have an episode next week.

As of the time of publication, there are no official titles yet for tonight’s episode. We probably won’t have a title until the episode finishes airing. This was the case last week, since the title was a bit of a spoiler. TV Guide currently lists the synopsis for tonight as being: “The Night King finally breaches the Wall alongside a full-grown dragon under his command; the new alliances and betrayals will determine the fate of everyone in Westeros.” This has been the same synopsis that TV Guide has run for every episode of Season 8, so it’s not revealing anything new and it’s pretty outdated. Tonight’s episode number is Episode 73.

Here are the lengths for each episode in the final season.

Episode 1: 54 minutes

Episode 2: 58 minutes

Episode 3: 1 hour 22 minutes

Episode 4: 1 hour 18 minutes

Episode 5: 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 6 finale (tonight): 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 3 was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who also directed The Gift, Hardhome, and Battle of the Bastards, along with last week’s episode The Bells. Episode 4 was directed by David Nutter, who also directed Episodes 1 and 2. Tonight’s episode will be directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Fans are divided on that news, since some fans haven’t been too happy about D&D’s creative decisions this season.

How does the length of tonight’s episode compare to episodes in other seasons? It’s longer than the Season 7 finale or the Season 6 finale. The longest episode in Season 6 was the Season 6 finale, Winds of Winter, which clocked in for 68 minutes. The Season 7 finale was much longer: 79 minutes and 43 seconds. So although tonight’s episode might be shorter than Episode 3 of this season, but it’s still longer than the Season 6 or Season 7 finales. Episode 3 of this season (The Long Night) was the longest episode of Game of Thrones history.

