How Long Are the Billboard Music Awards 2019? When Do They End?

The Billboard Music Awards kick off at 8pm ET tonight, and people are curious how long the show is slated to last. This year, the show will run from 8pm to 11pm ET. That’s right- you can expect three hours of live performances, celebrities, and more.

In the words of Billboard.com, a number of artists have the potential to make history tonight, including Drake, Romeo Santos, and Florida Georgia Line. The former is hoping to become the first three-time winner for top rap artist, while Santos is vying to become the first three-time winner for top Latin artist, and Florida Georgia Line could become the first three-time winner for top country song.

Who will be performing live? Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, Khalid, Panic! At the Disco, Sam Smith, and Normani will all take to the stage to belt their hearts out. Tonight marks the first time that Panic! At the Disco and Daigle are performing live. Paula Abdul will also close out the show with a 6-minute medley.

In other live-performance news, Madonna has dropped $5 million on her performance. Sources close to the singer in the UK tell TMZ that the Queen of Pop is going for “one of the most ambitious performances ever attempted on live TV”, and it will include holograms and CGI.

Madame ❌ Wants her feet to hurt………She knows that pain is beauty! 💃🏾 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/aoD7lfiU9G — Madonna (@Madonna) April 28, 2019

All this is in anticipation of her new album, “Madame X”, which is set to be dropped on June 14. On Sunday, Madonna uploaded a photo to her Twitter page that she captioned, “Madame ❌ Wants her feet to hurt………She knows that pain is beauty! 💃🏾 #BBMAs.”

What else can we expect from the Billboard Music Awards? On Monday, Dick Clark Productions announced that Ariana Grande will be partnering with T-Mobile for a special “7 Rings” performance at the BBMAs. Unsurprisingly, the singer has been plastered over Billboard charts for the past year, with her album Sweetener becoming her third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. “7 Rings” followed at No. 1.

The Jonas Brothers are also back to perform their No. 1 hit, “Sucker”. The performance marks their first televised awards show performance in over a decade. The Jonas Brothers first formed in 2005. After selling over 17 million albums worldwide, the group broke up in October 2013. They released “Sucker” on March 1, 2019.

Tonight’s 2019 ICON Award recipient, Mariah Carey, is also expected to be highlight as part of tonight’s broadcast.

Be sure to tune into the Billboard Music Awards tonight on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.