How Long Is the Miss USA 2019 Pageant? When Does It End?

The 68th annual Miss USA 2019 pageant will be airing live tonight from Reno, Nevada, at 8/7c, as contestants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia compete for the crown. The pageant will be approximately an hour and a half, with the official Fox broadcasting schedule showing an end-time of 8:30 p.m. CST.

Tonight’s pageant will take place at the Grand Seirra Resort and Casino in Reno, and will culminate with Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers crowning her successor. Contestants have already competed in preliminary events (which you can watch below), with tonight’s events featuring introductions, the swimsuit and evening gown competition, and the on-stage question segment.

The event will be hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, with Carson Kressley and Lu Sierra serving as commentators throughout the evening. T-Pain and Nick Lachey will be performing, and the pageant judges include Ukonwa Ojo, Kim Kaupe, Pat Smith, Nicole Feld, Hillary L. Schieve, Denise Quiñones, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Amy Palmer.

The pageant can be watched live on Fox on TV or online or via streaming services with a cable subscription. Those without a cable subscription can watch up to one hour of live streaming for free, according to WSBTV.

The lucky winner of tonight’s pageant doesn’t just receive a crown and bragging rights – she also gets the chance to move to a luxury apartment in New York City, a year-long salary, all paid living expenses, a personal appearance wardrobe, and styling by an official Miss Universe Organization fashion stylist. If that didn’t sound like enough, the winning contestant will also receive extensive international and domestic traveling opportunities and access to a plethora of New York City events, including casting opportunities, movie premieres, fashion shows, and much more.

The contestants vying for tonight’s crown include the following 51 ladies listed below. You can read about them in more detail on the Miss Universe website.