How Many Dragons Are Left on ‘Game of Thrones’? There May Be Dragon Babies & Eggs

With only one dragon left on Game of Thrones, fans are wondering if there’s simply any way that Drogon might not be the last of his species. Are dragons going extinct? There’s a chance they aren’t. This post has spoilers through Season 8 Episode 6.

What if on the mother's day episode of #gameofthrones we find out that drogon has a baby dragon somewhere 🐉 pic.twitter.com/WTWVeK5OA3 — Mel – 🎮🎥🎸📸🎨 (@mell_13) May 7, 2019

As far as we know, Daenerys’ three dragons – Viserion, Rhaegal, and Drogon – are the last dragons left in the world. But there is much of Essos and beyond not explored in the series, so it’s possible there are dragons somewhere else in the world. Hope isn’t completely gone.

In a previous season when Tyrion and Jorah were sailing through Valyria (and right before Jorah got infected), they saw Drogon flying around the ruins. See the video below:

Around the same time, Daenerys had said in a different scene that she hadn’t seen Drogon in a while and wasn’t sure where he was. She had confided to Daario in Season 5 that she didn’t know where Drogon was. At one point she saw him on the Great Pyramid, but when she reached for him he flew away again.

Some have guessed that perhaps Drogon went to Valyria – his “homeland” so to speak – to lay dragon eggs. It’s not outside the realm of possibility. We don’t really know how dragons reproduce or even know for sure that Drogon is male. The lore is that it’s not really possible to tell a dragon’s sex until it lays eggs (and some believe dragons might even be “self-reproducing.”) Drogon could have been impregnated by Viserion or Rhaegal. Or maybe he’s male and impregnated a female dragon that was still alive somewhere in Valyria. (This second theory seems less likely.)

There are also some crazy theories circulating that a large dragon is still somewhere out there. Some think it’s Cannibal. Cannibal is a dragon that was untameable and actually ate other dragons and dragon eggs. The dragon was around during the time of A Dance with Dragons in the books (he’s not known in the show.) He was uncontrollable and flew away mysteriously. Since Balerion the Dragon lived to be more than 200 years old, Cannibal could theoretically still be alive.

So the theories are that Drogon laid eggs in Valyria, and either he fathered them himself through asexual reproduction (which dragons might be capable of), or one of his siblings or Cannibal is the father and Drogon is the mother.

Dragons are so mysterious and so much knowledge of them has been lost. I think a clutch of dragon eggs is somewhere in Valyria, parented by Drogon. This is one theory that gives me some excitement about the future of Westeros. I hope Drogon left to go to Valyria with Dany, perhaps where he left Dragon’s eggs and Dany will be that life exchange so they will be born.

