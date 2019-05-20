How Many Lannisters Are Left on ‘Game of Thrones’?

House Lannister was a proud and strong house. It is no doubt that if he were alive, Tywin Lannister would be heartbroken to see how his House is nearly extinct. Are there any members of House Lannister left alive on Game of Thrones?

Sadly, House Lannister is almost extinct. The only member left of the House is Tyrion Lannister. He will have to marry and have children if the House isn’t to go completely extinct.

Jaime Lannister and Cersei Lannister both died when part of the Red Keep crumbled onto them in last week’s episode. There was a theory circulating that Jaime might have survived, but since he did not appear in the finale, all indications are that they are both dead.

The Lannisters once ruled over the Westerlands, with their seat being Casterly Rock. But they sought to rule over all of Westeros and sit on the Iron Throne at King’s Landing. That ambition turned out to be their undoing.

Originally, the Lannisters were descended from the Andals. During the Age of Heroes, Lann the Clever allegedly swindled Casterly Rock from its rulers, giving it to the Lannisters, according to the wiki. They ultimately swore allegiance to the Targaryens when they conquered Westeros after being soundly defeated by the Targaryens in the Field of Fire. They were once known as the wealthiest of the Great Houses, until Tywin’s father Tytos lost much of their money.

Tywin’s children were Tyrion, Jaime, and Cersei. Jaime and Cersei had three children of their own: Joffrey, Tommen, and Myrcella. All three of their children are now dead.

Tywin Lannister was killed by Tyrion.

Tyrion is the last living member of House Lannister. There is no reason to believe that there are any other Lannisters out there in the world of Planetos.