How To Go on Andrew McClay’s Game of Thrones Tour

Andrew McClay was the surprise star of the Game of Thrones documentary, The Last Watch. He’s probably the show’s biggest fan, and his “extra” character has been on the show for multiple seasons. He’s survived many battles and fought at Jon Snow’s side. He lived through Season 8 and was the focal point of the documentary. But if you’d like to meet McClay in person, all you have to do is join his Game of Thrones tour. Here’s how.

At the end of the documentary, we saw McClay leading a tour. The tour group that he’s part of is simply called Game of Thrones Tours and its Facebook page is here. The company is based in Northern Ireland and will take you on tours of Winterfell, the Twins, Robb’s Camp, the abbey where Robb’s bannerman pledged fealty to the King in the North, and the forest where the Starks’ found the direwolf puppies.

According to the group’s Facebook page, it’s operated by Game of Thrones Tours Ltd., which is located in UK and Dublin, Ireland, along with local partners.

According to people who have gone on the tour, McClay is an active guide for this group. Taylor Marcusson posted the following on Facebook, noting that McClay was her tour guide when she went on a Game of Thrones tour in 2017. The photo was posted by the Game of Thornes Tours Facebook group linked above.

Becky Bye posted this photo with McClay on Facebook and wrote: “We just watched the Game of Thrones behind the scenes episode and were delighted to see our tour guide from our Belfast Game of Thrones tour featured prominently throughout it, and even a scene at the end showing him giving a tour! Congrats to Andrew McClay! If you ever want to take a Game of Thrones tour in Belfast, look him up!”

Kim Curtis also shared her story on Facebook. She wrote, “Exactly a year ago, we were on a Game of Thrones tour in Northern Ireland lead by an extra from GOT named Andrew McClay. Today, we were watching the GOT special and who is featured throughout the show and the very last scene of the special, none other than our amazing tour guide Andy. He was the most passionate, enthusiastic tour guide ever. Thank you Laura for booking the perfect tour with the perfect guide.”

So if you want to go on a tour with McClay, just contact Game of Thrones Tours either on Facebook here or through their website here.

But this isn’t the only tour group that he’s part of. On his Facebook page he is proudly displaying the Game of Thrones Touring Exhibition, which runs April 11 through September 1, 2019. It’s open at TEC Belfast and gives fans a chance to step inside Westeros and see authentic props, costumes, and set decorations. It’s located in Belfast, Northern Ireland. On Reddit just a week ago, one poster noted that McClay was her guide at the exhibition.

So that’s another place you can find him, if you want to go on a tour led by McClay.